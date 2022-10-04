Food Stamps: Amazon Opens New Savings Portal for SNAP EBT Users

Previously, Amazon introduced half-price Prime memberships for SNAP EBT recipients. Now, in an attempt to make its services even more accessible to consumers, the e-commerce giant has launched Amazon Access, a portal for SNAP EBT users and anyone else looking to save money.

The portal details how to sign up for Amazon Prime at just $6.99 per month — more than 50% savings — and also how to use programs like Amazon Layaway, how to pay with SNAP EBT, where to find coupon savings, and even how to make purchases on Amazon without a debit or credit card.

While these services will help people with SNAP EBT easily navigate savings on the site, they can also help unbanked customers, those with poor credit, and anyone looking for savings. And in these inflationary times, that latter group includes virtually everyone.

Let’s take a quick look at all the services offered through the Amazon Access portal.

Prime Access at More than 50% Off

If you receive SNAP EBT benefits, you can qualify for Amazon Prime, and all the associated benefits of the membership, for just $6.99 per month. Amazon Prime provides one- or two-day shipping on millions of items, free photo storage, and Prime Video streaming. Now, you can sign up through the Amazon Access hub.

Pay for Amazon Purchases with SNAP

Even if you don’t have Prime, you can use your SNAP EBT benefits to pay for SNAP EBT eligible groceries on Amazon through Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market. You can also purchase shelf-stable pantries, bottled water and other SNAP-eligible beverages sold through Amazon using your card.

Amazon Layaway

While Buy Now, Pay Later programs are growing in popularity, Amazon has introduced a layaway program. Put 20% down on your purchase and pay for the rest over time with no credit check required. You also won’t pay additional fees (other than shipping, if applicable). After your initial deposit, make four additional payments over 8 weeks. When you’ve paid it off, your item will ship. You can pay off your purchase early for earlier delivery.

Savings for Everyone

Amazon makes it easy for anyone to save money while purchasing household essentials or luxuries, toys and treats. Check Amazon Access before you shop to find everyday essentials with lower-than-average prices or find coupons for the things you need and want. You can also set up your subscribe-and-save deliveries through the portal, earning up to 15% savings and free automatic delivery on things you need each month, from cleaning products to pet food.

Pay with Amazon Cash

Amazon Cash enables you to shop on Amazon even if you don’t have a debit or credit card. Simply visit a store, such as 7-Eleven, CVS, Duane Read, Gamestop and many others, and ask the cashier for Amazon Cash. You’ll need your Amazon Cash barcode from your Amazon account on your phone and cash to pay. Load any amount from $5 to $500. Once the cashier processes the transaction, your Amazon Cash is available immediately.

Learn About Amazon Accessibility Features

Amazon offers a host of products, like voice-activated Amazon Alexa, Echo Show and Fire tablets that make it easier for people with disabilities to shop and interact on Amazon. Prime Video offers accessibility features like closed-captioning, Call Captioning and the ability to pair hearing aids with Fire TV. Learn about these features, as well as how Amazon products can help with learning, mobility, and more, through the Amazon Access portal.

