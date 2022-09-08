Food Stamps: 5 Discounts Texas Lone Star EBT Card Benefits Provide To Save You Money

BraunS / Getty Images

The federally funded, state-administered Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides extra money to families in need. Sometimes called food stamps, SNAP benefits, delivered on your Lone Star card in Texas, can only be used to buy food, ingredients, non-alcoholic beverages and seeds to and plants grow food.

SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?

Discover: What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

However, if you qualify for SNAP in Texas, you may also qualify for other benefits that can help you better manage your budget and enjoy some nice perks, including a discounted Amazon Prime membership and free or discounted entry into museums and zoos across the state.

Free or Discounted Museum Entry

Pack up the family and visit the Discovery Place Interactive Museum in Texarkana or the Galveston Children’s Museum on Broadway in Galveston. These are just two of a long list of museums offering free or discounted admission, according to the website FoodStampsNow.

It pays to call or check a museum’s website before you visit to determine your admission fee.

Make Your Money Work for You

Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo offers tickets for just $8 per person with your Lone Star card. Full-price tickets start at $19.95.

Amazon Prime Discount

Amazon offers SNAP recipients across the country a Prime membership for $6.99 per month, as previously reported by GOBankingRates. You can’t use your Lone Star card to pay for the membership, but you can use it to purchase eligible groceries and other qualifying products, including plants to provide your family with homegrown produce.

Discounted Electric & Weatherization.

If you receive SNAP benefits, you may qualify to receive assistance paying your electric bill, according to the Public Utility Commission of Texas. Additionally, if your income falls at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines, you may qualify for a free home energy audit and financial assistance to pay for improvements, such as weatherization or replacing older appliances, that will increase the energy efficiency of your home.

Live Richer Podcast: First-Time Homebuying During Inflation — Is It Worth It?

Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate September 2022 SNAP Payments?

Discounted Internet

Lone Star card holders can get up to a $30 discount on their internet service from participating providers through the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program also provides a one-time, $100 discount on an eligible laptop or desktop computer or tablet, according to the Affordable Connectivity Program website, located here.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates