What Is the Highest Income Level for SNAP Payments in August 2023?

Millions of low-income Americans rely on federal programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), to make ends meet. SNAP is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but individual states and territories administer the program. Basic eligibility rules apply in most states, but a few states have different income requirements to be eligible for the program.

SNAP Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible for SNAP, your household may have to meet:

Gross and net income limits

Resource limits

Work requirements, but not all groups are subject to these requirements

According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the amount of benefits you can get is based on the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan, which is an estimate of how much it costs to buy food to prepare a nutritious meal at a low cost. This changes every year to keep up with food prices.

If your household is eligible for SNAP, the amount you receive each month depends on the number of people in your household and how much monthly income is left after certain expenses are deducted.

Maximum Income Limits for SNAP

Income limits for SNAP are largely based on the federal poverty level. Gross monthly income — household income before the program’s deductions are applied — must be at or below 130% of the poverty line. Some states, such as Alaska and Hawaii, have higher maximum limits.

Here is the gross monthly income limit for U.S. households at 130% of the poverty level for August 2023:

Household Size 48 States, D.C., Guam and Virgin Islands Alaska Hawaii 1 $1,473 $1,841 $1,694 2 $1,984 $2,480 $2,282 3 $2,495 $3,119 $2,870 4 $3,007 $3,759 $3,458 5 $3,518 $4,398 $4,047 6 $4,029 $5,037 $4,635 7 $4,541 $5,676 $5,223 8 $5,052 $6,315 $5,811 Each additional member $512 $640 $589

