Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Food Stamps: $38 Million in Potential SNAP Funds on the Line — What’s Being Done To Protect Them?

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
SNAP and EBT Accepted here sign. SNAP provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of disadvantaged families stock photo
jetcityimage / iStock.com

Earlier last year, the D.C. Council passed legislation that requires the mayor to increase SNAP benefits for nine months if the District had a budget surplus. The District ended the year with an extra $38 million. However, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser now questions whether that’s the best move.

“How can we best use that $38 million for the same people?” Bowser asked, as reported by NBC Washington. “Is this the best way? Is it better to use it for [Temporary Assistance for Needy Families] increases that affect more people? Is it better to use it for a summer benefits program where the federal government can be a partner?”

Council members say the mayor must comply with the law, NBC Washington reported, calling the mayor’s refusal unlawful and irresponsible. SNAP advocacy groups have also threatened to take the mayor to court. In an opinion, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb wrote that the mayor must disburse the funds as directed and cannot use them for another purpose.

On New Year’s Day, protesters interrupted Bowser’s 5K event, urging the mayor to increase SNAP benefits in the district.

D.C. resident Aparna Raj told 7News that while she’s not on food assistance, D.C. is expensive and she felt compelled to join the few dozen protestors, who chanted: “Don’t steal SNAP.”

Make Your Money Work for You

About 140,000 D.C. residents rely on SNAP benefits. Last March, families saw their benefits decrease after federal pandemic funding ended.

Across the U.S., food insecurity continues to rise sharply. A new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that 44.2 million people live in households that had difficulty getting enough food to feed their families in 2022, up from 33.8 million people the year before.

Over half of food-insecure households participate in one or more of the three largest federal food assistance programs. According to The Washington Post, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, chief executive of Feeding America, said many others turn to the nation’s network of food banks.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

8 Affordable Used Cars for Middle-Class Families

Saving Money

8 Affordable Used Cars for Middle-Class Families

January 02, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

I’m an Expert: How To Know If an Item Is Worth Your Cash

Savings Advice

I'm an Expert: How To Know If an Item Is Worth Your Cash

December 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 9 Best Coupon Apps of 2024

Shopping

Dave Ramsey: 9 Best Coupon Apps of 2024

December 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Kohl’s: Best Deals for January 2024

Shopping

Kohl's: Best Deals for January 2024

December 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Save Money on Home Renovation: Why 2 Rooms Are Recommended First by HGTV Expert

Saving Money

Save Money on Home Renovation: Why 2 Rooms Are Recommended First by HGTV Expert

December 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Cars Kept by Their Owners the Longest — What Makes Them Worth Holding Onto for 15+ Years?

Saving Money

10 Cars Kept by Their Owners the Longest -- What Makes Them Worth Holding Onto for 15+ Years?

January 01, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

8 Best Clothing Deals at Costco in January 2024

Shopping

8 Best Clothing Deals at Costco in January 2024

December 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Always Buy These 5 Things Right After New Year’s

Shopping

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Always Buy These 5 Things Right After New Year's

December 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Will the Price of a Costco Membership Rise in 2024?

Shopping

Will the Price of a Costco Membership Rise in 2024?

December 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Ways To Lower Your Water Bill

Saving Money

8 Ways To Lower Your Water Bill

January 01, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

9 Walmart Brand Products You Should Never Buy

Shopping

9 Walmart Brand Products You Should Never Buy

January 01, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Skip These 10 Home Renovations That Are Going Out of Style

Saving Money

Skip These 10 Home Renovations That Are Going Out of Style

January 01, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Aldi: Best Deals for January 2024

Shopping

Aldi: Best Deals for January 2024

December 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Frugal Floridians: 9 Secrets To Living Well on Less in the Sunshine State

Savings Advice

Frugal Floridians: 9 Secrets To Living Well on Less in the Sunshine State

December 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Avoid Buying These 5 Electric Vehicles That Will Likely Break Down After 50,000 Miles

Saving Money

Avoid Buying These 5 Electric Vehicles That Will Likely Break Down After 50,000 Miles

January 01, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 5 Budget Reset Habits To Help You Succeed in 2024

Saving Money

Rachel Cruze: 5 Budget Reset Habits To Help You Succeed in 2024

December 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!