Food Stamps: Ohio Will Adjust Income Limits Starting in October 2022

David Nadelle

By David Nadelle

Beautiful mother and daughter looking at a box of cookies in bakery section of supermarket stock photo
Hispanolistic / iStock.com

The Ohio Food Assistance Program, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as it is known nationally, assists eligible low-income Ohioans with food insecurity by providing monthly funding and nutrition information to individuals and households in need.

As Jennifer Rodriguez of WKBN reports, the USDA’s cost-of-living adjustments for SNAP benefits will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2022, giving a much-needed increase in food aid to even more Ohio families.

The program’s maximum monthly food allotments will increase from $250, $459 and $835 for a single individual, a couple and a four-person household to $281, $516 and $939, respectively. The minimum monthly allotment is being increased from $20 to $23, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The gross and net monthly income limits for households also are increasing Oct. 1. For example, a single-person household will now have a gross monthly income limit of $1,473 (up from $1,396) and a net monthly income limit of $1,133 (from $1,074). For a family of four, the maximum gross monthly income is $3,007 (from $2,871 in 2021) and the net monthly income is now $2,313 (from $2,209).

As GOBankingRates previously reported, in 2022 Ohio is home to about 1.38 million recipients who receive SNAP benefits, or 12% of the state’s population. The average benefit — per household member, per month — is $132.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the maximum net and gross monthly income limits — as well as the adjusted separate income maximums (for elderly and disabled individuals and households) and the maximum monthly allotments (AG, or assistance group, size indicates the number of eligible household members) — follow.

Net Income Standards (100% of poverty):

AG SizeMaximum Income
1$1,133
2$1,526
3$1,920
4$2,313
5$2,706
6$3,100
7$3,493
8$3,886
each additional+$394

Gross Income Standards (130% of poverty):

AG SizeMaximum Income
1$1,473
2$1,984
3$2,495
4$3,007
5$3,518
6$4,029
7$4,541
8$5,052
each additional+$512

Separate AG Income Standards — Elderly and Disabled AGs Only (165% of poverty):

AG SizeMaximum Income
1$1,869
2$2,518
3$3,167
4$3,816
5$4,465
6$5,114
7$5,763
8$6,412
each additional+$649

Maximum Food Assistance Allotments:

AG SizeMaximum Allotment
1$281
2$516
3$740
4$939
5$1,116
6$1,339
7$1,480
8$1,691
each additional+$211
Minimum Allotment$23

David Nadelle

David Nadelle

David Nadelle is a freelance editor and writer based in Ottawa, Canada. After working in the energy industry for 18 years, he decided to change careers in 2016 and concentrate full-time on all aspects of writing. He recently completed a technical communication diploma and holds previous university degrees in journalism, sociology and criminology. David has covered a wide variety of financial and lifestyle topics for numerous publications and has experience copywriting for the retail industry.
For our full Privacy Policy, click here.