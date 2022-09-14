Food Stamps: Ohio Will Adjust Income Limits Starting in October 2022

The Ohio Food Assistance Program, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as it is known nationally, assists eligible low-income Ohioans with food insecurity by providing monthly funding and nutrition information to individuals and households in need.

As Jennifer Rodriguez of WKBN reports, the USDA’s cost-of-living adjustments for SNAP benefits will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2022, giving a much-needed increase in food aid to even more Ohio families.

The program’s maximum monthly food allotments will increase from $250, $459 and $835 for a single individual, a couple and a four-person household to $281, $516 and $939, respectively. The minimum monthly allotment is being increased from $20 to $23, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The gross and net monthly income limits for households also are increasing Oct. 1. For example, a single-person household will now have a gross monthly income limit of $1,473 (up from $1,396) and a net monthly income limit of $1,133 (from $1,074). For a family of four, the maximum gross monthly income is $3,007 (from $2,871 in 2021) and the net monthly income is now $2,313 (from $2,209).

As GOBankingRates previously reported, in 2022 Ohio is home to about 1.38 million recipients who receive SNAP benefits, or 12% of the state’s population. The average benefit — per household member, per month — is $132.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the maximum net and gross monthly income limits — as well as the adjusted separate income maximums (for elderly and disabled individuals and households) and the maximum monthly allotments (AG, or assistance group, size indicates the number of eligible household members) — follow.

Net Income Standards (100% of poverty):

AG Size Maximum Income 1 $1,133 2 $1,526 3 $1,920 4 $2,313 5 $2,706 6 $3,100 7 $3,493 8 $3,886 each additional +$394

Gross Income Standards (130% of poverty):

AG Size Maximum Income 1 $1,473 2 $1,984 3 $2,495 4 $3,007 5 $3,518 6 $4,029 7 $4,541 8 $5,052 each additional +$512

Separate AG Income Standards — Elderly and Disabled AGs Only (165% of poverty):

AG Size Maximum Income 1 $1,869 2 $2,518 3 $3,167 4 $3,816 5 $4,465 6 $5,114 7 $5,763 8 $6,412 each additional +$649

Maximum Food Assistance Allotments:

AG Size Maximum Allotment 1 $281 2 $516 3 $740 4 $939 5 $1,116 6 $1,339 7 $1,480 8 $1,691 each additional +$211 Minimum Allotment $23

