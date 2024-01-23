Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Food Stamps: Photo IDs Proposed To Better Protect SNAP Benefits — How It Would Prevent Fraud

3 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
At the cash desk stock photo
vadimguzhva / iStock.com

Fraud involving food stamps has been an uncontrollable problem over the past year. State SNAP agencies and the federal government have stepped in to protect benefits and fight against scammers, but some claim the food assistance program doesn’t have enough safeguards in place. To help prevent fraud, West Virginia lawmakers are advancing a bill requiring photo IDs to be added to EBT cards to purchase food.

Sponsors say the bill is meant to fight fraud within the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and would require states to issue new cards with photos to SNAP participants, WTRF reported. The bill passed one Senate committee and must be approved before heading to the full chamber. 

“When one of these (programs) is scammed, both the recipient of the benefits is harmed and the taxpayer is harmed,” GOP Sen. Eric Tarr, a bill sponsor and Senate Finance Chair, said during the Senate committee meeting, per WTRF. According to legislative staff, a cost projection to issue new cards is still underway.

However, a state administrator warned that it lacks enforcement power, as it would violate the federal discrimination law. Jackie Hoppe, director of EBT Banking Services for the state, said the federal discrimination law prohibits retailers from denying purchases to a person who presents a valid card and knows the PIN. Additionally, states cannot delay or deny benefits if a SNAP participant does not want to be photographed.

Make Your Money Work for You

Another problem is that all members of the SNAP household can use the recipient’s food stamp card to make purchases if they have the correct PIN. If the bill passes, the state would need to set new procedures to ensure everyone in the household has access to benefits.

The USDA issued a warning last year about skimming and phishing scams. The agency also offered the following tips:

  • Keep your EBT card PIN secret: Don’t share your PIN with anyone outside of the household and cover the keypad when you enter your PIN on a machine.
  • Change your PIN often: Change your PIN at least once per month before your benefit issuance date and avoid simple PINs.
  • Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges: If you see something, change your PIN immediately and report the activity to your local SNAP office.

As of June 2022, more than 317,000 of the state’s 1.8 million residents were enrolled in the program. If passed, the bill would go into effect in the summer of 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

Related Content

9 Frugal Living Tips Millennials Should Focus On in 2024

Savings Advice

9 Frugal Living Tips Millennials Should Focus On in 2024

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Pocket an Extra $1,000 Per Year With These 6 Simple Money Moves

Savings Advice

Pocket an Extra $1,000 Per Year With These 6 Simple Money Moves

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Financial Costs of Working in the Medical Field Today

Saving Money

The Financial Costs of Working in the Medical Field Today

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

SNAP Benefit Maximums Have Increased — How Much More You’ll Receive Per Month in 2024

Saving Money

SNAP Benefit Maximums Have Increased -- How Much More You'll Receive Per Month in 2024

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Tips Frugal People Use To Save Money When Shopping at Costco

Shopping

8 Tips Frugal People Use To Save Money When Shopping at Costco

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things Boomers Still Spend Money on That Millennials and Gen Z Don’t

Savings Advice

7 Things Boomers Still Spend Money on That Millennials and Gen Z Don't

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Places To Escape (or Enjoy) Winter on a Frugal Budget

Travel

6 Places To Escape (or Enjoy) Winter on a Frugal Budget

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

Savings Advice

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I Paid for Everything With Cash for Months: Here’s What I Learned

Savings Advice

I Paid for Everything With Cash for Months: Here's What I Learned

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m an Automotive Expert: 5 Cars I Love for First-Time Car Owners on Frugal Budgets

Saving Money

I'm an Automotive Expert: 5 Cars I Love for First-Time Car Owners on Frugal Budgets

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

39 Supermarket Buys That Are Wastes of Money

Saving Money

39 Supermarket Buys That Are Wastes of Money

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

31 Hidden Ways You’re Bleeding Money Every Month

Savings Advice

31 Hidden Ways You're Bleeding Money Every Month

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How To Eat Healthier on a Frugal Budget

Saving Money

How To Eat Healthier on a Frugal Budget

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How To Use ChatGPT To Get in Shape Without a Gym Membership in 2024

Saving Money

How To Use ChatGPT To Get in Shape Without a Gym Membership in 2024

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Advantages of Buying a Used Car With Cash

Saving Money

8 Advantages of Buying a Used Car With Cash

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Financial Scams To Avoid in 2024 as Expert Warns Fraud Has Reached ‘Crisis Level’

Savings Advice

5 Financial Scams To Avoid in 2024 as Expert Warns Fraud Has Reached 'Crisis Level'

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!