Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Food Stamps: New Report Outlines 5 Possible Ways To Combat SNAP ‘Benefits Cliffs’ at Federal Level — Would They Save Recipients Money?

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Young sad woman leaning on shopping cart while standing among produce aisle at supermarket. stock photo
Drazen Zigic / iStock.com

Many Americans rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to afford their groceries, but some have fallen into a cycle (or trap) of dependency, known as the SNAP benefits cliff.

A benefits cliff is when a household loses more in net income and benefits from governmental assistance programs — like SNAP — than it gains from additional earnings. According to a report by the Georgia Center for Opportunity, this net loss is a “perverse incentive” discouraging any desire to increase income.

“The very basic concept is that when you lose more in taxes and benefits than you receive from a gain in additional earnings, that’s how we’re defining a cliff,” Erik Randolph, GCO’s research director, told The Center Square. “Let’s say that you get a pay raise worth $2,000, but you actually lose $3,000, you’re $1,000 behind; you’re worse off financially than what you were.”

The report noted that SNAP benefits cliffs are at a 20-year high, and the situation has worsened. To have an effective safety net program, four critical factors must be aligned: the starting point, the tapering point, the benefit reduction rate and the exit point.

There must be a tapering method where benefits decrease as income increases, the report said. This benefit reduction process continues until the exit income. At the exit point, the loss in benefits must be small enough relative to income that a SNAP participant can easily overcome with a standard pay raise.

Randolph said the report identified several steps federal authorities can take to ensure that SNAP functions as it should without spending more money. These are the five recommended actions for Congress to permanently eliminate SNAP benefits cliffs:

  • Step 1: Fix the benefit reduction rate to 30% for all households. 
  • Step 2: Eliminate all deductions against income.
  • Step 3: Predetermine the exit SNAP point when the benefit equals 0.5% of countable income. 
  • Step 4: Detach the gross income limit from the poverty level, define it as equal to the income at exit and eliminate the net income limit. 
  • Step 5: Redefine the minimum allotment as the benefit amount at exit and apply it to all household sizes.
Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

Dave Ramsey and Suze Orman Say You Should Avoid Buying a New Car

Saving Money

Dave Ramsey and Suze Orman Say You Should Avoid Buying a New Car

November 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Luxury Travel Agent: 10 Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Heading to in 2024

Travel

I'm a Luxury Travel Agent: 10 Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Heading to in 2024

November 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Frugal Habits Dave Ramsey Swears By

Savings Advice

9 Frugal Habits Dave Ramsey Swears By

November 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Never Put These 11 Bills On Autopay

Saving Money

Never Put These 11 Bills On Autopay

November 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Best Expensive Looking Items You Can Buy at Costco

Shopping

7 Best Expensive Looking Items You Can Buy at Costco

November 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These 7 Items I’ll Buy Only at Dollar Tree Are Worth It

Shopping

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These 7 Items I'll Buy Only at Dollar Tree Are Worth It

November 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

45 Ways You Can Live a Luxurious Life on a Frugal Budget

Saving Money

45 Ways You Can Live a Luxurious Life on a Frugal Budget

November 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Big-Ticket Purchases You’ll Regret Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

Savings Advice

7 Big-Ticket Purchases You'll Regret Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

November 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

SNAP Benefit Maximums Have Increased — How Much More You’ll Receive Per Month in 2024

Saving Money

SNAP Benefit Maximums Have Increased -- How Much More You'll Receive Per Month in 2024

November 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s Why I Stopped Shopping at Aldi

Shopping

Here's Why I Stopped Shopping at Aldi

November 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Create a Green Space in Your Home To Save Money on Your Grocery Shopping List

Saving Money

How To Create a Green Space in Your Home To Save Money on Your Grocery Shopping List

November 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Red Flags To Watch Out For When Buying a Used Car

Saving Money

9 Red Flags To Watch Out For When Buying a Used Car

November 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The ‘One Hour’ Savings Rule: David Bach Says It’s the Only ‘Proven, Easy Way To Get Rich’

Savings Advice

The 'One Hour' Savings Rule: David Bach Says It's the Only 'Proven, Easy Way To Get Rich'

November 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

3 Cars You Should Only Buy New

Saving Money

3 Cars You Should Only Buy New

November 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Chef: Here Are 7 Things I Love To Buy on Amazon Every Month

Saving Money

I'm a Chef: Here Are 7 Things I Love To Buy on Amazon Every Month

November 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Cyber Monday Deals That Are Only Available Today on Amazon

Shopping

8 Cyber Monday Deals That Are Only Available Today on Amazon

November 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!