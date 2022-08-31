Food Stamps Schedule: Maryland Independence Card EBT Benefits for September 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households across the United States. SNAP (commonly referred to as food stamps) is administered by the Maryland Department of Human Services, with benefits being issued monthly via the Maryland Independence Card, the state’s version of the EBT card.
According to the Maryland DHS, the Independence Card can only be used to purchase food (as well as plants and seeds to grow food) for your household at SNAP-approved grocery stores and retailers.
The Independence Card can also be used to make online purchases on food items that have a “SNAP EBT eligible” label. Participating stores include Amazon, ShopRite, Walmart, Food Lion, Giant of Maryland, Martin’s, Aldi, Weis and Safeway. Delivery fees and any other associated fees must be paid using a different payment method.
SNAP eligibility is determined by household income and other criteria. Able-bodied adults between 16 and 60 years of age must register for work, accept an offer of suitable work and take part in an employment and training program when referred to one by the local department of social services.
If your household passes SNAP eligibility tests, your monthly benefit amount will depend on the number of people in your household and how much monthly income is left after certain expenses are subtracted.
To apply for Maryland SNAP, you can fill out an application online at myDHR. You can also ask your local agency for a SNAP application in person, over the phone, by mail or someone else may get one for you. You can download a SNAP application to fill out, as well.
SNAP benefits in Maryland are sent out from the 4th to the 23rd of the month. The day your benefits are available on your Independence Card is based on the first three letters of your last name.
Here is the September 2022 deposit schedule for the Maryland Independence Card.
|First three letters of last name are between:
|Benefits available:
|AAA and BAO
|Sept. 4th
|BAP and BQZ
|Sept. 5th
|BRA and CAQ
|Sept. 6th
|CAR and COQ
|Sept. 7th
|COR and DIZ
|Sept. 8th
|DJA and FIS
|Sept. 9th
|FIT and GON
|Sept. 10th
|GOO and HAX
|Sept. 11th
|HAY and JAB
|Sept. 12th
|JAC and KIM
|Sept. 13th
|KIN and LOX
|Sept. 14th
|LOY and MCO
|Sept. 15th
|MCP and NEF
|Sept. 16th
|NEG and PGZ
|Sept. 17th
|PHA and RIC
|Sept. 18th
|RID and SDZ
|Sept. 19th
|SEA and STC
|Sept. 20th
|STD and TRA
|Sept. 21st
|TRB and WES
|Sept. 22nd
|WET and ZZZ
|Sept. 23rd
