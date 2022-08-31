Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Food Stamps Schedule: Maryland Independence Card EBT Benefits for September 2022

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Mom and Daughter Shopping Together in the Supermarket stock photo
miniseries / iStock.com

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households across the United States. SNAP (commonly referred to as food stamps) is administered by the Maryland Department of Human Services, with benefits being issued monthly via the Maryland Independence Card, the state’s version of the EBT card.

Food Stamps: Instacart Expands SNAP EBT Payments to 10 More States — Is Yours One of Them?
Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

According to the Maryland DHS, the Independence Card can only be used to purchase food (as well as plants and seeds to grow food) for your household at SNAP-approved grocery stores and retailers

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

The Independence Card can also be used to make online purchases on food items that have a “SNAP EBT eligible” label. Participating stores include Amazon, ShopRite, Walmart, Food Lion, Giant of Maryland, Martin’s, Aldi, Weis and Safeway. Delivery fees and any other associated fees must be paid using a different payment method.

SNAP eligibility is determined by household income and other criteria. Able-bodied adults between 16 and 60 years of age must register for work, accept an offer of suitable work and take part in an employment and training program when referred to one by the local department of social services. 

Make Your Money Work for You

If your household passes SNAP eligibility tests, your monthly benefit amount will depend on the number of people in your household and how much monthly income is left after certain expenses are subtracted.

To apply for Maryland SNAP, you can fill out an application online at myDHR. You can also ask your local agency for a SNAP application in person, over the phone, by mail or someone else may get one for you. You can download a SNAP application to fill out, as well.

Cash Back Offer: Get cash back on groceries with a picture of your receipt. Sign up now and get a $20 welcome bonus.

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
Explore: Major Food Stamps Change Means More Grocery Options for SNAP Users Everywhere

SNAP benefits in Maryland are sent out from the 4th to the 23rd of the month. The day your benefits are available on your Independence Card is based on the first three letters of your last name.

Make Your Money Work for You

Here is the September 2022 deposit schedule for the Maryland Independence Card.

First three letters of last name are between:Benefits available:
AAA and BAOSept. 4th
BAP and BQZSept. 5th
BRA and CAQSept. 6th
CAR and COQSept. 7th
COR and DIZSept. 8th
DJA and FISSept. 9th
FIT and GONSept. 10th
GOO and HAXSept. 11th
HAY and JABSept. 12th
JAC and KIMSept. 13th
KIN and LOXSept. 14th
LOY and MCOSept. 15th
MCP and NEFSept. 16th
NEG and PGZSept. 17th
PHA and RICSept. 18th
RID and SDZSept. 19th
SEA and STCSept. 20th
STD and TRASept. 21st
TRB and WESSept. 22nd
WET and ZZZSept. 23rd

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of August 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.