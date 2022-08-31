Food Stamps Schedule: Maryland Independence Card EBT Benefits for September 2022

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households across the United States. SNAP (commonly referred to as food stamps) is administered by the Maryland Department of Human Services, with benefits being issued monthly via the Maryland Independence Card, the state’s version of the EBT card.

According to the Maryland DHS, the Independence Card can only be used to purchase food (as well as plants and seeds to grow food) for your household at SNAP-approved grocery stores and retailers.

The Independence Card can also be used to make online purchases on food items that have a “SNAP EBT eligible” label. Participating stores include Amazon, ShopRite, Walmart, Food Lion, Giant of Maryland, Martin’s, Aldi, Weis and Safeway. Delivery fees and any other associated fees must be paid using a different payment method.

SNAP eligibility is determined by household income and other criteria. Able-bodied adults between 16 and 60 years of age must register for work, accept an offer of suitable work and take part in an employment and training program when referred to one by the local department of social services.

If your household passes SNAP eligibility tests, your monthly benefit amount will depend on the number of people in your household and how much monthly income is left after certain expenses are subtracted.

To apply for Maryland SNAP, you can fill out an application online at myDHR. You can also ask your local agency for a SNAP application in person, over the phone, by mail or someone else may get one for you. You can download a SNAP application to fill out, as well.

SNAP benefits in Maryland are sent out from the 4th to the 23rd of the month. The day your benefits are available on your Independence Card is based on the first three letters of your last name.

Here is the September 2022 deposit schedule for the Maryland Independence Card.

First three letters of last name are between: Benefits available: AAA and BAO Sept. 4th BAP and BQZ Sept. 5th BRA and CAQ Sept. 6th CAR and COQ Sept. 7th COR and DIZ Sept. 8th DJA and FIS Sept. 9th FIT and GON Sept. 10th GOO and HAX Sept. 11th HAY and JAB Sept. 12th JAC and KIM Sept. 13th KIN and LOX Sept. 14th LOY and MCO Sept. 15th MCP and NEF Sept. 16th NEG and PGZ Sept. 17th PHA and RIC Sept. 18th RID and SDZ Sept. 19th SEA and STC Sept. 20th STD and TRA Sept. 21st TRB and WES Sept. 22nd WET and ZZZ Sept. 23rd

