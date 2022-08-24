Advertiser Disclosure
Food Stamps Schedule: Massachusetts SNAP Payments for September 2022

By Josephine Nesbit

SNAP is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT card.

Massachusetts EBT cards can be swiped at card reader terminals at authorized locations with the Quest logo, which can be found on the door or window of the store. You can buy any food item, excluding prepared meals sold hot and ready to eat.

If a store with the Quest logo does not have a working EBT machine, the Massachusetts DTA stated that the store clerk will handwrite a voucher for SNAP purchases and call to see if you have enough benefits to purchase the food. Sign and keep the voucher to subtract this amount from your balance, which could take a few days for any changes to appear on your SNAP account.

If you use SNAP to buy local produce via the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP), $40, $60 or $80 will be put back on your EBT card per month. Massachusetts SNAP can also provide utility discounts, free school meals and discounted admissions to many museums and cultural institutions via EBT Card to Culture.

You can check your eligibility for SNAP in Massachusetts by filling out the online screener. From there, you can apply in numerous ways, including filling out the online application through DTA Connect, applying over the phone at (877) 382-2363 (press 7 to apply for SNAP), or sending your application to your local DTA office by fax, mail or in person.

SNAP benefits are deposited over the first 14 days of each month based on the last digit of your Social Security number. Here is the Massachusetts SNAP deposit schedule for September 2022:

SSN ends in:Benefits available:
0Sept. 1st
1Sept. 2nd
2Sept. 4th
3Sept. 5th
4Sept. 7th
5Sept. 8th
6Sept. 10th
7Sept. 11th
8Sept. 13th
9Sept. 14th

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

