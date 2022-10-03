Advertiser Disclosure
Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina SNAP Benefits for October 2022

By Vance Cariaga

Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month. In the Tar Heel State, benefits are paid between the 3rd and the 21st of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number. That will also be the case in October 2022.

North Carolina’s SNAP program — which is referred to as Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) — is administered by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHSS). SNAP benefits are deposited into North Carolina Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level.

All SNAP recipients, including those in North Carolina, will get a financial boost thanks to a major cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) due to go into effect for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicks in starting Oct. 1, 2022, and will hike the maximum monthly benefit by 12.5%.

To find out where you can use your SNAP benefits, visit the USDA’a SNAP Retailer Locator. Once there, click “Enter the SNAP Retailer Locator” and enter your address.

SNAP benefits can be used to purchase the following food items:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat, poultry and fish
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In North Carolina, you also can’t use SNAP to purchase hot meals because it is not among the states that operate a Restaurant Meals Program.

In North Carolina, there are three ways to apply for SNAP/FNS benefits:

  1. Online with ePASS.
  2. In person at your county Department of Social Services (DSS) office. It helps to fill out as much of the application as possible ahead of time.
  3. Fill out a paper application Open PDF and mail to or drop it off at your county DSS office.
SNAP benefits are deposited on the same day each month, even if it falls on the weekend or holiday. If you don’t have a Social Security number, then benefits are paid out on the third day of each month. Here is the October 2022 SNAP payment schedule in North Carolina:

If your SSN ends in:Benefits available after 6 a.m. on:
1Oct. 3
2Oct. 5
3Oct. 7
4Oct. 9
5Oct. 11
6Oct. 13
7Oct. 15
8Oct. 17
9Oct. 19
0Oct. 21

