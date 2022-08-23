Advertiser Disclosure
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card SNAP Benefits for September 2022

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

African american woman with shopping cart trolley in the supermarket store. stock photo
ASphotowed / iStock.com

Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and can be used to purchase most foods and seeds and plants to grow food, excluding food that is hot when sold or food that is sold to be eaten in the store. Benefits are distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards — the state’s EBT card.

SNAP Schedule: When Can I Anticipate September 2022 Payments?
Texas Lone Star Cards can be used at major grocery stores or retailers, as well as at any store that has a Lone Star Card sign. If you don’t see it, ask a store employee. You can check your Lone Star Card balance and view recent card activity through your online account at YourTexasBenefits.com.

Your Texas Lone Star Card can also be used online, but it can’t be used at all stores that offer online shopping — check here for approved online retailers.

SNAP is for low-income households that meet program rules. According to the Texas HHS, most adults between the ages of 18 and 49 with no children in the household can get SNAP for only three months in a three-year period. However, the benefit period might be longer if the person works at least 20 hours a week or is in a job or training program. 

If you live in a household where all members are either older adults (age 60 and older) or people with disabilities, you can apply for Texas Simplified Application Project (TSAP). This is a simplified SNAP application and it provides three years of benefits instead of six months.

The date you receive your Texas SNAP food benefits is based on the last digit in your Eligibility Determination Group number, with benefits being deposited onto Lone Star Cards over 15 days beginning on the first day of every month.

Here is the September 2022 schedule for Texas Lone Star Card SNAP benefits:

SNAP EDG # Ends In:Benefits Available:
0Sept. 1st
1Sept. 3rd
2Sept. 5th
3Sept. 6th
4Sept. 7th
5Sept. 9th
6Sept. 11th
7Sept. 12th
8Sept. 13th
9Sept. 15th

Your EDG number can be found on the TF0001 form the HHSC sent confirming your eligibility for SNAP benefits. If you can’t find it, call 800-777-7328.

