Food Stamps Schedule: Utah Horizon Card for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP Discounts

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Utah are administered by the state’s Department of Workforce Services (DWS), which also sets the schedule for when benefits are paid. Utah follows the same three-day payment schedule every month, including in December 2022.

Utah residents who think they might be eligible for food assistance through SNAP must first speak with an eligibility specialist. You can apply online at jobs.utah.gov/mycase or in person at an employment center. Alternatively, the DWS can mail you an application, though you might lose benefits due to mailing delays. When you are approved, benefits begin on the day of application.

No documents are needed to apply for SNAP benefits in Utah, though you will need an ID. In certain circumstances, you might be eligible for expedited service.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level. In Utah, your SNAP benefits are deposited monthly onto the Horizon Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

The Horizon EBT is only used for SNAP and financial or cash assistance — you can no longer use it to pay for child care. Once you’ve been approved for SNAP, your Horizon card will arrive in a white envelope with an out-of-state address. When it arrives, you’ll be able to select a PIN to protect your account.

You can check your EBT account balance by calling (800) 997-4444, accessing your account via the Connect EBT mobile app for Android and IOS, or by using the website at ConnectEBT.com

Utah Horizon cards can be used at SNAP-approved grocery stores and retailers to purchase the following food items:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In Utah, you also can’t use your EBT card to buy hot meals prepared at the point of sale because it is not among the states that participate in SNAP’s Restaurant Meals Program.

How To Score EBT Discounts

SNAP benefits in Utah and elsewhere also come with perks that go beyond purchasing food — including discounts on certain products and services. Here’s a quick look at money-saving opportunities your EBT card provides:

Amazon Prime discount : Recipients of SNAP and SNAP EBT Cash benefits (or Medicaid benefits) can qualify to save 50% off their Prime memberships. To see if you qualify, visit amazon.com/prime/qualify.

: Recipients of SNAP and SNAP EBT Cash benefits (or Medicaid benefits) can qualify to save 50% off their Prime memberships. To see if you qualify, visit amazon.com/prime/qualify. Museum discounts: Those receiving SNAP benefits can get free or reduced admission to more than 850 museum and arts groups throughout the U.S., including through the Museums for All program. According to the Food Stamps Now website, participating museums in Utah include the Utah Museum of Fine Arts in Salt Lake City, the St. George Dinosaur Discovery Site at Johnson Farm in St. George, the St. George Children’s Museum in St. George, the Box Elder Museum of Natural History in Brigham City, and the Brigham City Museum of Art & History.

Those receiving SNAP benefits can get free or reduced admission to more than 850 museum and arts groups throughout the U.S., including through the Museums for All program. According to the Food Stamps Now website, participating museums in Utah include the Utah Museum of Fine Arts in Salt Lake City, the St. George Dinosaur Discovery Site at Johnson Farm in St. George, the St. George Children’s Museum in St. George, the Box Elder Museum of Natural History in Brigham City, and the Brigham City Museum of Art & History. Farmers’ markets: You can also use your SNAP EBT card at participating farmers’ markets to purchase fresh produce. The USDA’s Food Nutrition Service provides a monthly list of the names and locations of markets across the country that are currently authorized to accept SNAP benefits.

You can also use your SNAP EBT card at participating farmers’ markets to purchase fresh produce. The USDA’s Food Nutrition Service provides a monthly list of the names and locations of markets across the country that are currently authorized to accept SNAP benefits. Lifeline Program: If you are a SNAP recipient and your income is below a certain level, you might qualify for free or low-cost landline or cell phone service through the Federal Lifeline Program. You might also get discounted internet service. Consult with your provider to see if it offers the program.

With some exceptions, those applying for or receiving SNAP in Utah must participate in the Employment and Training (E&T) program to continue receiving benefits. The E&T program is designed to help you learn skills needed to find work and increase your household income. Participants are required to complete the following activities online at jobs.utah.gov:

Register as a job seeker and complete a brief evaluation of personal job search readiness

Attend a scheduled SNAP E&T Virtual Workshop

Based on results of the job search readiness evaluation, complete online workshops that cover helpful topics such as resume writing, interviewing and networking

Make job contacts and keep an online log of job search progress

Participants must also attend monthly appointments with their assigned employment counselor.

Utah SNAP benefits are made available on the 5th, 11th or 15th of every month, based on the first letter of your last name. Here’s the schedule for December 2022:

Last name begins with: Benefits available on: A-G Dec. 5th H-O Dec. 11th P-Z Dec. 15th

