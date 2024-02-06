Advertiser Disclosure
Food Stamps: How Does SNAP Employment and Training Relate to Your Benefits?

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Peru - Circa May 2018: A Sign at a Retailer - We Accept SNAP IV.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

The SNAP Employment and Training (E&T) program helps SNAP participants gain skills and find work in order to move forward on a path to self-sufficiency and economic mobility. Participation in SNAP E&T is also part of SNAP’s general work requirements, which most participants must meet to receive benefits.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service, SNAP E&T provides participants with access to training and support services to help enter or move up in the workforce. These programs also reduce barriers to finding employment by providing support services, such as transportation and child care.

E&T services are also limited to people enrolled in SNAP. This means if your earnings increase above SNAP eligibility thresholds and you lose your benefits, you also lose access to E&T programs.

Every state is required to operate a SNAP E&T program, although SNAP agencies can alter the services delivered, geographic coverage, the target population of the program and who will provide the services, such as the state, community colleges, community-based organizations and/or American job centers engaged by the state.

However, the FNS indicated states must select one or more of the following services to offer:

  • Job search
  • Job search training
  • Workfare or community service
  • Work experience, such as on-the-job training or apprenticeships
  • Self-employment program
  • Educational programs, including basic skills and English language learning, directly linked to employment
  • Vocational education
  • Job retention for 90 days post-employment
States may also provide support services directly related to participation in employment and training activities, such as:

  • Transportation
  • Dependant care coverage
  • Safety equipment
  • Supplies and books

According to the Center for Law and Social Policy, SNAP E&T programs are classified as either mandatory or voluntary. People who are assigned to a mandatory E&T program and do not participate in it can lose their SNAP benefits.

You can learn more about your state’s SNAP E&T program here.

