6 Groceries Frugal People Buy in Winter

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Winter is a unique season, not just because of the chilly weather and cozy firesides, but also for the opportunities it presents to savvy shoppers.

Frugal living isn’t about skimping on quality; it’s about being smart with your purchases. During the colder months, certain groceries can be particularly budget-friendly.

Here are some groceries frugal people love to buy in winter and how these choices can save you a considerable amount of money.

Seasonal Produce

Winter brings a bounty of seasonal produce that is not only delicious but also incredibly affordable. When fruits and vegetables are in season, they’re typically cheaper and fresher, making them a great choice for frugal shoppers.

Root Vegetables: Carrots, turnips, and beets are winter staples. They are versatile for a range of dishes, from hearty stews to baked goods.

Carrots, turnips, and beets are winter staples. They are versatile for a range of dishes, from hearty stews to baked goods. Citrus Fruits: Oranges, grapefruits, and tangerines are at their peak in winter. These vitamin C powerhouses are perfect for boosting immunity during flu season.

Oranges, grapefruits, and tangerines are at their peak in winter. These vitamin C powerhouses are perfect for boosting immunity during flu season. Leafy Greens: Kale and Swiss chard might withstand cold temperatures, making them fresh and inexpensive choices.

Bulk Buys

Winter is an excellent time to buy in bulk. Why? Because many non-perishable items are often on sale during this season. Here’s what to look out for:

Dry Goods: Think beans, lentils, and rice. These staples last for ages and are often discounted in winter.

Think beans, lentils, and rice. These staples last for ages and are often discounted in winter. Frozen Goods: Frozen fruits and vegetables are a steal in winter. They’re flash-frozen at peak ripeness, retaining their nutritional value.

Frozen fruits and vegetables are a steal in winter. They’re flash-frozen at peak ripeness, retaining their nutritional value. Canned Goods: Canned tomatoes, soups, and broths are perfect for quick, warming meals and are usually cheaper this time of year.

Comfort Food Ingredients

Winter is synonymous with comfort foods, and fortunately, many ingredients for these heartwarming dishes are budget-friendly.

Pasta and Grains: A staple for dishes like casseroles and soups, they’re often on sale in winter.

A staple for dishes like casseroles and soups, they’re often on sale in winter. Cheeses and Dairy: Look for sales on items like cream cheese, sour cream, and shredded cheeses, especially after the holidays.

Look for sales on items like cream cheese, sour cream, and shredded cheeses, especially after the holidays. Broth and Stocks: Essential for soups and stews, these are often available at a discount in the colder months.

Make Your Money Work for You

Bulk Baking

Winter is the perfect time for baking, and buying baking supplies in bulk can lead to substantial savings.

Flour, Sugar, Yeast: These essentials are often discounted.

These essentials are often discounted. Nuts and Dried Fruits: Great for baking and often cheaper in larger quantities.

Freezer-Friendly Finds

Winter is the ideal time to fill your freezer with sale items that can last for months.

Bread and Baked Goods: These freeze well and can be thawed as needed.

These freeze well and can be thawed as needed. Meat and Fish: Look for sales on chicken, beef, and seasonal fish.

Look for sales on chicken, beef, and seasonal fish. Frozen Meals: While homemade is often cheaper, discounted frozen meals can be a convenient and frugal option.

Winter Herbs and Spices

Herbs and spices can transform a meal without costing a fortune, especially in winter.

Dried Herbs: Such as rosemary and thyme, are often used in winter recipes and can be bought in bulk.

Such as rosemary and thyme, are often used in winter recipes and can be bought in bulk. Spices: Cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves are not only for holidays but also add warmth to everyday dishes.

Frugality and Flavor in Harmony

Winter grocery shopping doesn’t have to be about depriving yourself of delicious foods; it’s about making intelligent choices that benefit your palate and your pocket. By focusing on seasonal produce, taking advantage of post-holiday sales, and buying in bulk, you can enjoy a variety of tasty, nutritious meals without breaking the bank.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You