Saving Money / Food

Krispy Kreme Helps You Beat Inflation With Discounted Doughnuts

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

With the Consumer Price Index rising by 1.2% in March — gas prices increased by a whopping 18.3% last month and food prices rose an additional 1% — there’s still at least one place you can get a deal.

Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their Original Glazed Donuts for the price of a gallon of regular gas. Sure, that’s a hefty sum if you’re thinking about fueling up your car. On Monday, April 11, the national average price of gas was $4.114, based on AAA gas prices. But considering a dozen Original Glazed Donuts typically costs $7.99, let’s just say the sale could be called an “inflation-beater.”  

In a press release sent to GoBankingRates, Krispy Kreme explained that every Wednesday through May 4, the store would be releasing its “strategic doughnut reserve” and pricing its Original Glazed Donuts based on the national average price per gallon of regular gas from that Monday. The sale starts Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

“While Americans deal with the rising PPG — price per gallon — of gasoline, we’re lowering our PPOG — price per Original Glaze,” Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in the release. “Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs.”

Customers can purchase up to two dozen doughnuts per visit at the sale price at participating locations with two redemptions allowed per person. You can check the day’s average gas — and hence, doughnut — price by visiting krispykreme.com/offers/beatthepump or check out the company’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. The promotion ends Wednesday, May 4.

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

