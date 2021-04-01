National Burrito Day 2021: Where To Wrap Your Hands Around the Best Deals

Move over, April Fools, the first day of the fourth month is National Burrito Day — and that’s no joke for people who take their budgets as seriously as they do their burritos. In Spanish, “burrito” is the diminutive version of “burro” or “donkey,” which translates to “little donkey.” It might be a reference to the cylinder-shaped packs that donkeys hauled for the gold miners who brought the world’s greatest wrap from Northern Mexico to California. April 1 is National Burrito Day, and these national and regional chains are doing their best to fill your stomach on a budget.

National Burritos Day Deals at Chipotle, El Pollo Loco and More

If you’re in the mood for the world’s greatest handful of Southwestern deliciousness on April 1, these chains are offering BOGOs, discounts and deals of all kinds. Keep in mind that even if your favorite burrito chain is being a wet blanket on what should be its favorite day of the year, you can usually save money or get a freebie just by signing up for emails, downloading the business’ app or ordering a certain amount of food through a service like GrubHub.

Barberitos: With 50 locations across the Southeast, Barberitos is a regional fast-casual staple. Participating locations are offering $6 burritos all day long on April 1.

Chipotle: On National Burrito Day, all roads naturally lead to Chipotle, but cylindrical souped-up soft tacos are not the only draw this year. On April 1, Chipotle will become the first U.S. restaurant to give away cryptocurrency when it launches its brand new “Burritos or Bitcoin” contest. Participants will try to guess coupon codes for the chance to win up to $25,000 in Bitcoin and, of course, burritos. Visit BurritosOrBitcoin.com starting at 9 a.m. PST on April 1.

Del Taco: Del Taco Raving Fan eClub members get one free Epic Burrito when they buy another one using the app on April 1.

El Pollo Loco: America’s craziest chicken chain is rolling out a very special BOGO for National Burrito Day. Buy one fire-grilled burrito and get another burrito for free. Loco Rewards members get a second free burrito credited to the app, good for redemption any time in April.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Moe’s is offering not just $5 burritos but also $5 bowls all day long nationwide on April 1. Unlike so many others that discount only a limited selection, Moe’s lets you customize your burrito with any protein, including tofu and sirloin steak.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill: Rubio’s, which has well over 100 locations across the West, Southwest and beyond, is celebrating with $2 off burritos on March 31 and April 1. Also, the company will donate a meal to charity for every burrito sold.

Taco John’s: Enter the Taco John’s National Burrito Day Giveaway on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook for the chance to win a $25 gift card. You can also get a grilled chicken Boss Burrito or bowl for $5 when you order through the app on April 1.

Tijuana Flats: Located mostly in Florida but scattered across the South, Tijuana Flats is offering its Loyalty Members double points on Throwback Thursdaze burritos all day on April 1.

