National Cheesecake Day: 12 Places To Get Deals and Freebies

Creamy, sweet and all-around awesome, cheesecake comes in many shapes and sizes. From mango cheesecake and Philadelphia cheesecake to salted caramel cheesecake and Nutella cheesecake, all iterations of the dessert are welcome on July 30 — National Cheesecake Day. (Actually, we’ll take a slice any day!)

Keep reading to see which bakeries, restaurants, websites and stores across the country are offering ways to save on your favorite sweet treat.

National Cheesecake Day Deals and Other Discounts

One of the best surprises for National Cheesecake Day comes courtesy of the Cheesecake Factory, which is debuting a new menu item. But while the Cheesecake Factory might be the most famous name associated with the creamy, delicious dessert, it’s certainly not the only cheesecake house in town. Read on to find out about some of the best ways to score a deal on a tasty treat to mark the day.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory will celebrate by donating $1 to Feeding America for every slice of cheesecake, any variety, sold on July 30. In addition, it will roll out its newest flavor, Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake. That’s coconut cheesecake, combined with vanilla custard and a chocolate layer spread into a coconut macaroon crust. For every slice of Coconut Cream Pie sold from July 31, 2021, to July 29, 2022, the restaurant will continue to contribute 25 cents to Feeding America.

Chili’s

If your birthday falls on National Cheesecake Day, you can get a free dessert — such as the cheesecake with strawberry puree — if you become a My Chili’s Rewards member. If it’s not your birthday, you can still get free chips and salsa, or a nonalcoholic drink, for being a member on every visit.

David’s Cookies

Sign up to get email from David’s Cookies to save 15% off your next order.

Denny’s

Sign up for Denny’s Rewards to receive 20% off the New York Style Cheesecake — and your entire check — on your next visit. You also will receive a birthday treat.

Eileen’s Special Cheesecake

This New York City bakery is marking the occasion by giving customers a complimentary individual Celebration Cheesecake with any $10 purchase. Limit one per customer, while supplies last.

Eli’s Cheesecake

Chicago-based Eli’s Cheesecake Co. has a selection of cheesecake gifts in a variety of flavors and prices.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

Use the coupon code CHEERS to get 10% off your cheesecake purchase.

Harry & David

Add yourself to the email list to receive 10% off your first order.

Junior’s

Join the Birthday Club to receive a free slice of cheesecake with the purchase of a lunch or dinner entree in one of its restaurants. If you’re not in the New York area, you’ll get a discount coupon for a home-delivered cheesecake.

Raise

Save as much as 8.8% on gift cards to the Cheesecake Factory.

TGI Fridays

Get a free dessert — such as the popular vanilla bean cheesecake — with the purchase of an entree on your birthday when you sign up for Fridays Rewards.

Wolferman’s Bakery

For a limited time, order online and take $5 off the New York-style Signature Cheesecake.

Save on Cookbooks for National Cheesecake Day

If you’re looking for cheesecake recipes, check out the following deals on cookbooks:

The Cheesecake Bible: This cookbook by George Geary has more than 300 recipes, and right now it’s 23% off on Amazon.

This cookbook by George Geary has more than 300 recipes, and right now it’s 23% off on Amazon. Cheesecake Love: For inventive twists on the classic dessert, check out this cookbook, which you can buy on Amazon for 55% off.

For inventive twists on the classic dessert, check out this cookbook, which you can buy on Amazon for 55% off. The Eli’s Cheesecake Cookbook: This book has 232 pages of deliciousness, and subscribers can read it for free in the Kindle library.

This book has 232 pages of deliciousness, and subscribers can read it for free in the Kindle library. Junior’s Cheesecake Cookbook: If you can’t make it to a Junior’s restaurant on National Cheesecake Day, learn how to bake one of their iconic desserts at home with this recipe book. The hardcover is currently 44% off on Amazon.

If you can’t make it to a Junior’s restaurant on National Cheesecake Day, learn how to bake one of their iconic desserts at home with this recipe book. The hardcover is currently 44% off on Amazon. Easy Cheesecake Cookbook: Easy is the best when it comes to baking, and this book and its recipes are available for free in the Kindle library for subscribers.

Other Cheesecake Holidays

National Cheesecake Day isn’t the only cheesecake holiday. Mark your calendar to plan for great deals on these cheesecake celebrations happening throughout the year:

Holiday Date National White Chocolate Cheesecake Day March 6 National Cherry Cheesecake Day April 23 National Blueberry Cheesecake Day May 26 National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day Oct. 21

Andrew Lisa and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.