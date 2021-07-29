It’s National Chicken Wing Day: Here’s Where To Score a Free Feast

National Chicken Wing Day was officially established as a holiday in 1977 in Buffalo, New York (no surprise there). The city that shares a name with this versatile snack, meal, appetizer or side dish to your favorite adult beverage is also the birthplace of chicken wings — although there is some dispute over the first person to serve up the tasty treat, according to Buffalo Wings & Rings, a nationwide franchise spanning from California to South Florida.

To celebrate the day, Buffalo Wings & Rings has a variety of deals, ranging from wings under $1 each to prize giveaways, depending on the individual franchise owners. Wings & Rings also encourages wing-lovers to become a Buffalo Sauciety Member and gain access to $10 rewards for every 100 points earned ($1 = 1 point), plus a free starter for signing up.

Wings & Rings isn’t the only restaurant serving up special deals on Thursday, July 29, which is National Chicken Wing Day.

Hooters Doubles Up Your Order

Can’t decide between boneless or traditional wings? Hooters lets you have it all. You’ll get 10 free boneless wings with your purchase of any 10 wings at the restaurant. This offer is open to dine-in guests only.

BWW Offers BOGO Boneless Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings fans know that Thursday is BOGO on boneless wings — and today is no different. If you prefer traditional style wings, you’ll have to wait until Tuesday to enjoy a “buy one, get one” deal. And if you’re feeding a crowd, BWW is offering 20 traditional plus 20 boneless wings plus a heaping serving of fries for just $39.99 while the offer lasts.

Wingstop Puts a Twist on Tradition

Wingstop is taking the opportunity on Wing Day to promote its new virtual food brand, Thighstop. The chicken chain is offering customers two free bone-in thighs with any $15 or more takeout order placed through Thighstop.com or DoorDash, LivingontheCheap.com reports.

Wings Over Launches $5 Off Deal

Wings Over, a chain with locations in more than a dozen states, offers $5 off $25 when you order on the website or through the Wings Over app. Simply use code WINGDAY21 to snag the savings, says WRAL.com.

7-Eleven Delivers BOGO Savings

When you think about Buffalo wings, you may not immediately think of 7-Eleven, the 24-hour convenience store. But 7-Eleven Inc. is celebrating the day with “buy one, get one” five-count bone-in wings via 7-11 Delivery. 7Rewards loyalty members can also cash in on a boneless chicken wing deal, getting two skewers of 8 boneless wings for the price of one, which is just $3.

With all these great deals available, the only question left is: Drums or flats?

