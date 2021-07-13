National Ice Cream Day Deals and Freebies

Chances are, you scream for ice cream, whether you’re into some swirly soft serve or its hard-scooped counterpart — or maybe even its cousin, frozen yogurt. A hugely popular treat, the ice cream industry is worth $13.1 billion annually to the U.S. economy, according to the International Dairy Foods Association. That figure represents about 6.4 billion pounds of ice cream and frozen yogurt that were produced in the nation in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available.

But what’s sweeter than a serving of ice cream? An ice cream discount, of course.

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day 2021 on July 18 and beat the summer heat with a cool cone, cup or shake. Read on to learn about deals you can take advantage of to mark the day and save some dough on your favorite dessert.

National Ice Cream Day Deals and Other Discounts

There are plenty of ways to save on ice cream and other cool, sweet treats for National Ice Cream Day. Here’s a look at some of the best deals and discounts that are available:

Other Ice Cream Holidays

National Ice Cream Day isn’t the only ice cream holiday. Mark your calendar to plan for great deals on these celebrations happening throughout the year:

National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day: Feb. 5

Feb. 5 National Frozen Yogurt Day: Feb. 6

Feb. 6 National Rocky Road Day: June 2

June 2 National Chocolate Ice Cream Day: June 7

June 7 National Ice Cream Soda Day: June 20

June 20 National Strawberry Sundae Day: July 7

July 7 National Peach Ice Cream Day: July 17

July 17 National Vanilla Ice Cream Day: July 23

July 23 National Hot Fudge Sundae Day: July 25

July 25 National Ice Cream Sandwich Day: Aug. 2

Aug. 2 National Ice Cream Pie Day: Aug. 18

Aug. 18 National Soft Ice Cream Day: Aug. 19

Aug. 19 National Banana Split Day: Aug. 25

Aug. 25 National Coffee Ice Cream Day: Sept. 6

Sept. 6 National Chocolate Milkshake Day: Sept. 12

Sept. 12 National Ice Cream Cone Day: Sept. 22

Lorina Morton contributed to the reporting for this article.