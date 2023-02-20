Food Stamps: Ohio Direction Card SNAP Schedule for March 2023

Ohio residents who qualify for food stamps, now known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, receive their payments from the 2nd to the 20th of every month, based on the last digit of their case number.

SNAP is a federal program that provides nutrition benefits to low-income households. In Ohio, SNAP is administered by the Department of Jobs and Family Services (DJFS).

SNAP eligibility in Ohio depends on household size and income. You can apply for SNAP benefits online at Benefits.Ohio.gov or submit a completed paper application to your county SNAP office. You can also file a SNAP application through the Ohio Benefit Bank website.

Once approved for SNAP, benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts linked to your Ohio Direction Card, Ohio’s version of electronic benefits transfer (EBT) cards. This card works just like a debit card and can be swiped at the register in most grocery stores, some retailers and used online.

Discounts on certain products and services are available to SNAP recipients. For example, Ohio SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT discounted subscription for $6.99 monthly. Your EBT card can also be used for free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums, aquariums and zoos in Ohio — like COSI and the Columbus Museum of Art — and nationwide. Another great perk is available through the federal Lifeline program, which provides free or low-cost landline or cell phone service.

Benefits are deposited onto Ohio Direction Cards from the 2nd to the 20th monthly, based on the last digit of your case number. Here is the Ohio SNAP deposit schedule for March 2023:

Case number ends in: Benefits available: 0 March 2nd 1 March 4th 2 March 6th 3 March 8th 4 March 10th 5 March 12th 6 March 14th 7 March 16th 8 March 18th 9 March 20th

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, new Ohio Direction Card holders will be notified of their issuance dates when benefits are approved. Cardholders can call the Ohio Direction Card customer service number six days before the first of the month to find out when their benefits will become available.

You can use your Direction Card anywhere you see the Ohio Direction Card sticker, including at farmers’ markets. Ohio SNAP customers can receive up to $25 per visit in free fruits and vegetables through Produce Perks. This program matches SNAP benefits dollar-for-dollar. For example, if you spend $25 on tokens at a participating market, you’ll receive an additional $25 worth of tokens.

SNAP benefits can be used to purchase most food items, except alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals and other non-food items. You also can’t use your Direction Card to buy hot, ready-to-eat meals.

