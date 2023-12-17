Six Sam’s Club Meals That Are Cheaper Than Takeout

jmoor17 / Getty Images

The appeal of the drive-thru window can be strong, but relying on fast food for meals can take a bite out of one’s budget.

According to The Economist’s famous Big Mac index, which tracks the price of the celebrated burger around the world, the Big Mac is pricier than it’s been in years. Fortunately, members of Sam’s Club can find delicious, ready-made meals that are substantially more cost-effective than their counterparts on the McDonald’s menu. Here are a few flavorful options for Sam’s Club meals that will cut the fat out of any food spending.

Ready to pop in the microwave and serve within minutes, this sumptuous butter chicken offers rich flavor at a reduced price. Made with chicken raised with no antibiotics and packed with 14 grams of protein, this meal is a boost to our health as well as our budgets.

Chicken Alfredo is a beloved comfort food for good reason: Every bite of tender chicken strips and creamy Alfredo sauce just feels warm and filling. Priced at under four dollars per pound, this dish will happily feed a family of four, leaving enough in the budget to pick up a side salad.

This gyro meal kit comes with enough delectable ingredients to make six gyros for the price of one at many takeout places. With options for lamb and beef, as well as staples like tzatziki sauce, feta cheese crumbles, and fire feta sauce, we can easily spread multiple meals out over the week — or feed several hungry kids at once.

Make Your Money Work for You

Prepared fresh every day, these mouth-watering, fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs come hickory-smoked and seasoned to delight even the most discerning barbecue fan. But no set of barbequed ribs would be complete without the perfect side dish of mac and cheese. Fortunately, Sam’s Club shoppers can choose between affordable options like the Member’s Mark Five Cheese Bacon Macaroni, which will feed six people for $9.98, or a four-pack of Panera Bread-brand Mac & Cheese.

With a combination pack offering the classic Quiche Lorraine, as well as cheddar and broccoli, this two-pack covers lunch for two days. To add some more veggies to our meal, we can also pair our quiche with fresh asparagus or Member’s Mark Brussels sprouts. At $5.58 per pound, the Brussels sprouts feed seven people, leaving plenty for leftovers throughout the week.

For less than the price of the average Big Mac, Sam’s Club shoppers can purchase a whole succulent chicken with a versatile range of ways to tickle the taste buds. Paired with fresh vegetables or mac and cheese, sliced into sandwich meat, shredded into pastas or salads, or even cooked within soups, this chicken is the crispy, golden brown cornerstone of so many meals.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You