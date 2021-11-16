Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

SNAP Benefits & Health Plans Can Now Be Used to Have Fresh Produce Delivered

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Top view of fresh organic vegetables in a wooden box.
alvarez / Getty Images

A new initiative seeks to help those who are struggling to get fresh produce and vegetables delivered to their home through their healthcare benefits, if qualified, or through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

See: Social Security: Rising Cost of Eggs, Milk and Bacon Render COLA Boost Worthless
Find: Don’t Qualify for SNAP? The Commodity Supplemental Food Program Could Help Seniors Get Food

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has long recognized that eating fruits and vegetables can help reduce the risk of obesity and many diseases associated with weight gain and obesity, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and even some forms of cancer.

Yet, a CDC analysis discovered that only 9% of adults eat the recommended amounts of vegetables, while only 12% eat the recommended amounts of fruit. Research also showed that lack of vegetable intake was more prevalent in Americans whose household income fell at or below the poverty level, with just 7% of adults at the poverty level getting enough vegetables, compared to 11.4% for those in the highest household income category.

To combat the problem, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Farmbox Direct’s healthcare initiative, FarmboxRx, according to ThePacker.com. The program delivers fresh produce delivery to those whose Medicare and Medicaid health insurance plan offers healthy food benefits.

Make Your Money Work for You

Ashley Tyrner, CEO and founder of Farmbox Rx and Farmbox Direct, says that the initiative currently covers 51 plans, a jump from three when it was first introduced 10 months ago.

The USDA has also approved FarmboxRx as the only national fresh grocery retailer to accept SNAP benefits for online payment.

“Being that we are we are the only national grocery that delivers fresh produce nationally already, and we have that wide footprint of going everywhere FedEx goes, it’s truly the way to tackle the food desert and food insecurity issue at its core,” Tyrner told ThePacker.com.

See: Social Security Got Its Biggest COLA Bump Ever – Are Rising Food Prices Covered?
Find: Retirement: Medicare Part B Will Rise 14.5% Next Year — More Than Double the Estimate

FarmboxRx has in-house clinicians who curate content around a consumer’s condition, such as diabetes, heart disease, or even pregnancy, ThePacker.com reports.

Additionally, the fast-growing company is set to close on a Series A financing round by the end of 2021.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.