SNAP FAQ: What Is the Oregon Trail Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?

andreswd / iStock.com

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) administers the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as the food stamp program. SNAP provides monthly food benefits to eligible low-income individuals and families via the Oregon Trail Card, the state’s version of the national EBT card.

Discover: SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra Money in April?

More: 10 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About SNAP

The Oregon Trail Card is used for state benefits, including SNAP and TANF. Benefits are deposited onto the card each month. The card also works just like a debit or credit card. Swipe your Oregon Trail Card and enter your PIN at any participating stores to purchase eligible food items.

To check whether or not you qualify for SNAP benefits in Oregon, the ODHS says to contact 211 info by calling 1-866-698-6155. Seniors and people living with disabilities can also contact Oregon ADRC (Aging and Disability Resource Connection) by calling 1-855-ORE-ADRC (1-855-673-2372) or by visiting the ADRC website.

College students between the ages of 18 and 49 who attend school at least half-time may also be eligible for SNAP by meeting income guidelines and other criteria.

Make Your Money Work for You

The ODHS recently increased the income limit for SNAP to 200% of the federal poverty level — or $2,147 a month for an individual, or $3,660 for a family of three. The previous income limit was 185% of the federal poverty level, according to The Chronicle.

Oregon residents have several ways to apply for SNAP benefits.

You can apply online through an ODHS Oregon Eligibility (ONE) account. An online account also allows you to report any changes, apply for new benefits or reapply for current benefits.

You can also contact a local ODHS office to apply for SNAP benefits. Families and single adults without a disability can contact a local Self-Sufficiency office, and Seniors and people living with disabilities can contact a local Aging and People with Disabilities (APD) office.

See: SNAP Usage: Does Wendy’s Accept SNAP EBT Food Stamps?

Find: Food Stamps: Can You Use Your SNAP EBT Card at Gas Stations?

Make Your Money Work for You

Another option is to fill out a paper application and fax, mail or drop it off at your local pertinent office. You can also email your application to the ODHS.

More From GOBankingRates