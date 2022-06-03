Advertiser Disclosure
SNAP Schedule: When Georgia Recipients Can Expect June 2022 Benefits To Drop

Senior woman comparing prices for meat selection.
AMR Image / Getty Images

Georgia’s SNAP benefits are administered and operated by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help boost the food budget of eligible families.

Your Georgia SNAP EBT card can be used at most grocery stores and some retail locations. Look for stores displaying the EBT/Quest sign. Your benefits can be used to purchase most food items, excluding foods and drinks that are hot at the point of sale.

If you’re over the age of 60, living on a permanent fixed income and other members of your household are not working, you may qualify for Senior SNAP. Senior SNAP is a simplified application process for seniors.

You can apply online for SNAP through the Georgia Gateway online portal or by contacting your local DFCS office. If you’ve never had a case, the DFCS has stated that it typically takes five to seven days at application to receive your EBT card. At review, you should receive benefits on the normal schedule. If your case has been closed and you’re being recertified, it takes two days for benefits to post to your EBT card.

It takes up to 30 days for applications to be completed, but you may qualify to get benefits within seven days if you have very little or no income.

In Georgia, benefits are sent out from the 5th to the 23rd of each month, based on the last two digits of your ID number. Here is the June SNAP schedule for Georgia:

ID # ends inBenefits available
00-095th of the month
10-197th of the month
20-299th of the month
30-3911th of the month
40-4913th of the month
50-5915th of the month
60-6917th of the month
70-7919th of the month
80-8921st of the month
90-9923rd of the month

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

