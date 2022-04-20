SNAP FAQ: What Is the Georgia EBT Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?

Georgia’s SNAP, formerly known as the food stamp program, is administered and operated by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to eligible low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help pay for the cost of food.

Georgia EBT cards can be used to purchase food items from any store displaying the EBT/Quest sign. SNAP benefits can only be used to purchase eligible items such as foods or beverages meant for human consumption. Alcohol, tobacco and hot foods or food ready for immediate consumption are not eligible and must be purchased with a different form of payment.

If you’re over the age of 60, living on a permanent fixed income and other members of your household are not working, you may qualify for Senior SNAP. Senior SNAP is a simplified application process for seniors to make it easier for seniors to receive SNAP benefits.

If you’re a Georgia resident, you can apply for SNAP online through the Georgia Gateway online portal and select “Apply for Benefits.” Hours to apply are limited and you may only apply online Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to midnight, excluding holidays.

If you need internet access, all DFCS locations have computers in their lobbies.

You can also complete a paper SNAP application and send it by mail to any DFCS office. The DFCS stated that some offices have separate mailing and physical addresses, so make sure to check the address. Another option is to drop off your completed application in person at a DFCS office.

If you’re eligible to receive SNAP benefits, your Georgia EBT will be mailed to you with your PIN within 30 days. If you have very little or no income, you may qualify for expedited benefits within seven days.

