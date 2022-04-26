Advertiser Disclosure
SNAP Schedule: May Benefits for New York Recipients

The New York Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program distributes monthly benefits to low-income individuals and households, senior citizens and the disabled. Benefits are paid out through EBT cards on a monthly basis and can be used to purchase eligible food items at authorized locations.

Outside of New York City, SNAP is administered by the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. In NYC, the Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration is in charge of SNAP benefits. 

SNAP benefits may be used to purchase food items at authorized retail stores and farmers markets. Use your EBT card just like a normal credit or debit card and enter your PIN. You will be required to use an alternate form of payment for non-eligible items.

According to the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the only way to find out if your household is eligible for SNAP benefits is to apply. You can apply for New York’s SNAP program through myBenefits.ny.gov or print and mail or fax the SNAP application to your local department of social services.

If you’re a resident of New York City, you can apply online on ACCESS HRA. You can also pick up an application at your nearest SNAP center or call the NYC Infoline at 718-557-1399 to have an application mailed to you.

New York’s SNAP schedule is broken up into two schedules: one for New York City and one for the rest of the state. Here is the May 2022 payment schedule for New York State, excluding the five boroughs of New York City:

Case Number Ending in: Deposit Date
0 or 1 May 1
2 May  2
3 May 3
4 May 4
5 May 5
6 May 6
7 May 7
8 May 8
9 May 9

Here is the May schedule for SNAP payments in NYC:

Toe Number Payment Date
0 May 2
1 May 3
2 May 4
3 May 5
4 May 6
5 May 9
6 May 10
7 May 11
8 May 12
9 May 13

In New York City, the actual deposit dates change from one month to the next.

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

