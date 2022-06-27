Advertiser Disclosure
SNAP Schedule: Tennessee Food Stamp Program Benefits for July 2022

Tennessee’s SNAP, which is administered by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS), provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. SNAP accounts are linked to EBT cards, which are loaded monthly with your benefit amount during a set length of time called a certification period.

SNAP EBT cards are accepted at any SNAP-approved grocery store or retailer to buy eligible food. At checkout, swipe your EBT card through the card reader machine and enter your PIN. You can also use your EBT to shop and pay for groceries online. You can use the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNAP Retailer Locator to find a retailer that accepts SNAP in your area.

Tennessee residents may qualify for SNAP if they meet certain eligibility criteria. Residents must pass an income and resource test, plus additional requirements. The amount of benefits you receive depends on your household’s resources and situation.

SNAP recipients must also follow work requirements. Most able-bodied residents between 16 and 59 years old must register for work, participate in the Employment & Training Program if offered, accept offers of employment and cannot quit a job. 

College students can also receive SNAP benefits, but they must be working an average of 20 hours per week, be enrolled in the work-study program, caring for young dependents or receiving Families First, the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

Replacement SNAP benefits are also available through the Disaster Related Emergency Assistance program. D-SNAP is available to SNAP families who suffered losses due to severe weather which may have caused a power outage of 12 hours or more or loss of food.

Benefits are sent out to Tennesee EBT cards from the 1st to the 20th of every month, based on the last two digits of your Social Security number. Here is the Tennessee SNAP deposit schedule for July:

SSN ends inBenefits available on
00-04July 1st
05-09July 2nd
10-14July 3rd
15-19July 4th
20-24July 5th
25-29July 6th
30-34July 7th
35-39July 8th
40-44July 9th
45-49July 10th
50-54July 11th
55-59July 12th
60-64July 13th
65-69July 14th
70-74July 15th
75-79July 16th
80-84July 17th
85-89July 18th
90-94July 19th
95-99July 20th
