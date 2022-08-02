SNAP Schedule: Wisconsin QUEST Card FoodShare Benefits for August 2022

SNAP helps boost the food budget of low-income households across the U.S. FoodShare, Wisconsin’s version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Benefits are distributed monthly to FoodShare accounts, which are linked to Wisconsin QUEST cards.

The Wisconsin QUEST card looks like a plastic debit card and has your name, card number and the QUEST logo. The QUEST card can be used to pay for food at stores and some farmers’ markets. It can also be used anywhere that accepts EBT payments online.

According to the Wisconsin DHS, your family may be able to get benefits if you don’t earn enough money to pay for basic necessities. If your family’s gross monthly income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, then your household passes the gross income test. However, there are different income limits for people who are at least 60 years, disabled and not able to buy and prepare their own food.

To apply for the FoodShare program, you may do so online through the ACCESS website, call your local agency, visit your agency or fill out a paper application.

Wisconsin FoodShare benefits are sent out over the first 15 days of every month, based on the eighth digit of your Social Security number. Here is the deposit schedule for August:

SSN eighth digit is: Benefits available: 0 August 2nd 1 August 3rd 2 August 5th 3 August 6th 4 August 8th 5 August 9th 6 August 11th 7 August 12th 8 August 14th 9 August 15th

