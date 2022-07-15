SNAP Struggles in Texas: What to Expect as 300,000 Food Stamp Applications Face Delays

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), which sends out benefits to Texas SNAP accounts once per month, has been experiencing staffing shortages. As of July, more than 300,000 SNAP applications are still pending to be reviewed, KGNS-TV reported.

Texas Health and Human Services says that the main reason these applications are delayed is because of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused many workers to lose their jobs. KGNS-TV reported that more than 70% of cases have been submitted and will be reviewed within 30 days from when the person applied.

Jose de la Cruz, a Texas SNAP recipient, told KGNS-TV that SNAP applications may be processed sooner if paperwork is brought directly to local food stamp locations. “Make sure you have all the documents that you need with the person here at the office in case they take too long before the deadline and as soon as you get that information in, I’m pretty sure that they will process it correctly,” said de la Cruz.

To help speed up the process, the HHSC requested a federal waiver from the USDA Food and Nutrition Services to waive the SNAP interview requirement and extend snap re-certifications, KFOX14 reported. The HHSC is also working to hire more employees by holding job fairs and increasing pay.

If you need assistance, you can contact your local food bank — or call 211 and select “option 1” to receive information about available resources and programs. If you’re looking to apply for Texas SNAP, you can download and print a Texas SNAP application to bring to your local SNAP office. You can find your local office here.

