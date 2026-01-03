Tariffs on Groceries To Know About for 2026

londoneye / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Commitment to Our Readers GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology. 20 Years

Helping You Live Richer Reviewed

by Experts Trusted by

Millions of Readers

If you thought grocery bills were already high, brace yourself. Many of President Donald Trump’s import tariffs may push grocery prices even higher in 2026, especially for certain foods and drinks imported from abroad.

Foreign countries like Mexico, Italy and Brazil supply a huge share of what ends up in U.S. kitchens, so any disruption can ripple through grocery aisles. Here are some of the most affected grocery items.

Produce from Mexico

The U.S. imports a large share of its fresh produce from Mexico. Overall, Mexico made up 69% of U.S. vegetable imports and 51% percent of U.S. fresh fruit imports in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

As trade tensions have ramped up, the U.S. has announced tar­iffs of up to 25% on goods from Mexico, including produce, unless exempted under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). President Trump said he’s using the tariffs to pressure Mexico to crack down on fentanyl and illegal immigration.

This means that grocery items that are imported from Mexico, like tomatoes, avocados, limes, mangos or bell peppers, may start to get more expensive.

Olive Oil, Wine, Pasta and Other EU imports

The U.S. has also imposed base tariffs of 15 % on agri-food imports from Italy and the European Union, including items like extra-virgin olive oil, wine and pasta. Starting January 2026, 13 of Italy’s biggest pasta exporters may also face an additional 91.74 % anti-dumping duty, on top of the existing 15%, for a combined tariff of around 107%, according to The Independent.

Top Offers for {{current_month-name}} {{current_year}}

For U.S. importers of Italian pasta and downstream retailers, costs could more than double. That cost will either hit margins for businesses or come straight out of consumers’ pockets.

So, stock up on your authentic Italian pasta, premium olive oil or imported wine now before prices go up in 2026.

Coffee

Americans have been paying more for a cup of coffee after the U.S. imposed a 50% tariff on Brazil, the world’s largest producer, in July. Colombia, which supplies 20% of the U.S. coffee market, is also subject to a 10% tariff.

The latest Consumer Price Index data shows that coffee prices rose 21% in August compared with a year ago. For context, coffee prices typically fluctuate only a few percentage points per year.

Unless trade negotiations ease or other suppliers step up production, your caffeine fix might keep getting pricier for the foreseeable future.