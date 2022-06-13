Does Vons Accept SNAP Payments for Groceries Using EBT Food Stamps?

Portra / iStock.com

Vons, an Albertson’s-owned supermarket chain with stores in California and Nevada, accepts SNAP EBT at all store locations. You can use your EBT to purchase most food items in all Vans stores and for delivery or DriveUp & Go pickup orders from many stores. Hot, ready-to-eat foods and foods meant to be eaten in-store are not eligible in Nevada.

See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

Find: How To Borrow Money on Cash App

If shopping in-store, swipe your SNAP EBT card at the card reader to purchase your SNAP-eligible items. You’ll need to sign into your Vons account or create one for online purchases.

Shop for items you need and then enter your SNAP EBT card information in the payments section of the checkout screen. Click “Apply Payment.” Choose the benefit amount you’d like to use and add a second payment type for non-SNAP-eligible items and fees. Online orders using your EBT card can be made from desktop or mobile web.

Make Your Money Work for You

POLL: Do You Have a Side Gig or Other Hustle?

If you’re a California resident, you may be able to purchase ready-to-eat meals at a Vons deli counter if you qualify for the CalFresh Restaurant Meals Program, says Frugal Reality. To qualify for RMP, you must be elderly, disabled, homeless or the spouse of a SNAP client who is eligible for the RMP. Nevada does not participate in RMP.

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families recipients can’t use their EBT card at Vons to purchase hot, ready-to-eat food, pay for gas or buy medicine. However, you can withdraw cash at Quest ATMs that dispense $1, $5, $50 or $100 and use it to make your purchase, reports Frugal Reality.

Make sure to bring an alternative method of payment for purchases that don’t qualify for SNAP.

More From GOBankingRates