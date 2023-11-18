Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Health

Costco Health Insurance: It’s the Cheapest Option for Millions of Members — Should You Sign Up?

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Costco Wholesale Warehouse Outlet stock photo
Art Wager / iStock.com

Costco now offers members access to online healthcare services for only $29.

The new service is available through a deal with direct-to-consumer healthcare marketplace Sesame. The company said Costco members can book health care services directly through their memberships in all 50 states.

“Quality, great value and low price are what the Costco brand is known for,” David Goldhill, Sesame’s co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “When it comes to health care, Sesame also delivers high quality and great value — and a low price that will be appreciated by Costco Members when it comes to their own care.”

Here are some of the perks Costco members can enjoy:

  • Virtual primary care ($29).
  • Health check-ups, including a standard lab panel and a virtual follow-up consultation with a provider ($72).
  • Virtual mental health therapy ($79).
  • 10% off other Sesame services, including in-person appointments.

According to the statement, before Costco members can access special discount pricing, they’ll need to create an account on Sesame and verify their Costco membership via a Costco.com account.

Sesame doesn’t accept health insurance, which helps keep prices low. Costco members can instead pay cash for healthcare, even if they’re enrolled in a high deductible insurance plan, uninsured or just prefer the low price.

Make Your Money Work for You

The average annual health insurance premiums in 2023 are $8,435 for single coverage and $23,968 for family coverage, KFF reported. While Costco’s healthcare services could help you save a substantial amount of money, those who need specialized care may not receive enough coverage for their needs.

Costco Sees Healthcare Competition Heating Up

Costco isn’t the only retailer providing health care to its customers.

In August, Amazon announced that its virtual clinic is available nationwide, CNN reported. Amazon Clinic launched last year, offering 24/7 access to third-party healthcare providers through Amazon.com and its mobile app. CVS, Walgreens and Walmart have made similar offerings, CNN added.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

9 Walmart Brand Products To Avoid Buying

Shopping

9 Walmart Brand Products To Avoid Buying

November 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Honeymoon’s Over: How Much Should You Save Before Getting a Divorce?

Saving Money

The Honeymoon's Over: How Much Should You Save Before Getting a Divorce?

November 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

You Don’t Need To Wait Until Black Friday for These 7 November Clothing Deals at Costco

Shopping

You Don't Need To Wait Until Black Friday for These 7 November Clothing Deals at Costco

November 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I Drive a Tesla: Here’s How It Saves Me Money

Saving Money

I Drive a Tesla: Here's How It Saves Me Money

November 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s How To Build a 3-Month Emergency Fund

Savings Advice

Here's How To Build a 3-Month Emergency Fund

November 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Mechanic: Here’s What I Drive and 3 Cars I’d Never Own

Saving Money

I'm a Mechanic: Here's What I Drive and 3 Cars I'd Never Own

November 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree This November

Shopping

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree This November

November 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Tips To Avoid Overspending at Costco on Black Friday

Shopping

8 Tips To Avoid Overspending at Costco on Black Friday

November 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Best Things To Buy at Thrift Stores in November

Shopping

8 Best Things To Buy at Thrift Stores in November

November 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Things To Avoid Buying at Thrift Stores

Shopping

9 Things To Avoid Buying at Thrift Stores

November 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

Shopping

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

November 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Best Amazon Items To Buy for Less Than $10

Shopping

10 Best Amazon Items To Buy for Less Than $10

November 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett Says Poor People Waste Money On These 12 Things

Savings Advice

Warren Buffett Says Poor People Waste Money On These 12 Things

November 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Foreign Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

8 Foreign Cars To Stay Away From Buying

November 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Most Useful Amazon Products That Are Under $20

Shopping

10 Most Useful Amazon Products That Are Under $20

November 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Frugal Habits To Save You Money On Black Friday

Savings Advice

9 Frugal Habits To Save You Money On Black Friday

November 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!