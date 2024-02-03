Dave Ramsey: 11 Gym Alternatives That Will Save You Money

©Dave Ramsey

As we settle into 2024, it appears Americans are not working out as much as they might.

“In the United States, 39% of Americans hold gym memberships,” Zippia.com detailed.

The total number of gym-goers has dipped in recent years to less than half of the population, perhaps due to rising costs of gym memberships as well as persistent inflation.

Dave Ramsey, a personal finance expert and host of “The Ramsey Show,” has 11 alternatives to offer.

1. Watch Fitness Streams

Look no further than YouTube for content creators who specialize in your exercise of choice. “You can find plenty of workouts on YouTube (for free!) to get your heart rate up,” wrote Dave Ramsey on his blog.

You’ll likely be saving a great deal of money on gym membership if you stream classes online, instead.

2. Purchase Used Workout Equipment

“Try looking for that small set of hand weights [or yoga mats online],” Ramsey wrote.

Use websites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace to find gently used gym equipment from members of your community. There are lots of options out there that don’t require purchasing new equipment.

3. Create a Home Gym

“Saving up for a one-time purchase of a treadmill or stationary bike is much cheaper than a reoccurring monthly membership,” Ramsey stated.

When it comes to bigger gym equipment, you can also utilize websites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

4. Take Advantage of Your Local Public Park

Stay active by taking advantage of the beauty of your local park.

“Shoot some hoops at the basketball court, ride a bike, or make use of the tennis and volleyball courts,” Ramsey advised.

Bring family and friends for a fun way to burn calories and spend quality time together.

5. Stay Active at Work

If you’re not careful, you could end up just sitting for eight hours, staring at your computer screen.

“Look for little ways you can sneak some extra movement into your day. And don’t forget to opt for the stairs instead of the elevator whenever you can!” Ramsey suggested.

Take deliberate steps to stay active at work, whether its walking around the block or going for a run on your lunch break.

6. Do Active Household Chores

“Garden work and yard work can get that heart rate going with ease,” Ramsey wrote.

Not only are you getting in some physical activity, you’re also finally getting around to mowing that lawn or pulling pesky weeds from the yard.

7. Rent (or Borrow) Workout DVDs

“Your local library is a great place to look for these fitness classics from yesteryear, as well as some new ones too,” Ramsey indicated.

Workouts from the ’80s and ’90s are just as effective today. If you have an older media player, it might be a good idea to check out your nearest library.

8. Be a Discount or Deal Hunter

If you can’t part with your favorite hot yoga or kickboxing class, seek out discounts on websites or offered by the gym themselves.

“Look for discounts on sites like Groupon and LivingSocial to help curb some of the expense,” Ramsey offered. Many gyms also offer free trial packages for potential new clients.

9. Create Your Own Workout

A little creativity will go a long way when it comes to getting exercise.

“There are a million different ideas out there just waiting for you to try. And these days, you can find amazing free workouts on sites like Pinterest too,” Ramsey explained.

Check Pinterest for creative challenges based on your favorite TV show — creative challenges like doing 10 push-ups every time someone gets a question wrong on “Jeopardy!” will have you exhausted in no time.

10. Play Outside With Loved Ones

“One of the cheapest ways to get moving is running after your kids,” Ramsey quipped.

If you don’t have kids, gather community members, friends, or other family. Set up a game of pickleball or ultimate frisbee. Casual, easy-to-learn sports are popular for a reason — just about anyone can pick them up.

11. Take a Bike Ride

Look no further than your local trails or streets to burn hundreds of calories.

“Peloton may be the new hip trend in the workout world these days, but nothing beats a good old-fashioned bike ride,” Ramsey wrote.

If you live in commutable distance to your work, you may even opt into riding your bike to work. Bike riding is a great way to exercise with purpose.

