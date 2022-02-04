Lingering COVID-19 Effects Push Valentine’s Day Spending to Second-Highest Level on Record

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and Americans are ready to spend a lot of money on it. So much that spending is expected to reach $23.9 billion this year, up from $21.8 billion in 2021. It will be the second-highest financial output year on record, according to the annual survey released today by the National Retail Federation (NRF)and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

“Valentine’s Day is a special occasion for many Americans, even more so as we navigate out of the pandemic, and retailers are prepared to help them mark the holiday in a memorable and meaningful way,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a release.

The number of American consumers who plan on celebrating the holiday in 2022, is also up, at 53%, compared to 52% in 2021, according to the survey. In addition, a staggering 76% of those celebrating indicate it is important to do so given the current state of the pandemic.

Consumers expect to spend an average of $175.41 per person on Valentine’s Day gifts, up from $164.76 in 2021, the survey finds.

In terms of the most popular gifts, candy takes the top spot, with 56%, followed by greeting cards, 40%, and flowers 37%.

And as restrictions are easing up, 31% of respondents plan to gift an “evening out” this year, up from 24% in 2021 and just slightly below pre-pandemic levels, for a total of $4.3 billion.

Finally, 22% will gift jewelry. Spending on jewelry is estimated at $6.2 billion, up from $4.1 billion in 2021 and the highest in the survey’s history.

Also reflecting the ease of pandemic restrictions, the demand for gifts of experience, such as tickets to a concert or sporting event, has also returned to pre-pandemic levels, with 41% saying they would “love to receive a gift of experience,” up from 36% last year, the survey notes.

Finally, the survey notes that consumers continue to favor online shopping for Valentine’s Day this year, visited by 41%, followed by department stores at 32%, discount stores at 28%, local small businesses at 18% and florists at 17%.

