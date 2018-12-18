Apple’s Holiday Hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday
If you’re looking to cash in on some holiday deals at Apple, be sure to do it before Christmas Day. Some major retailers keep their doors open during the holidays, but Apple isn’t one of them.
Apple Hours on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday
Apple will be closed on Thanksgiving, however, they will open back up for Black Friday shoppers.
- Thanksgiving Day: Stores closed
- Black Friday: Stores open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; check with your local store for specific hours
Apple Hours During The Holidays
Here are Apple’s holiday hours for the rest of the year.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Like many other businesses, Apple will be closed on Christmas Day but will remain open on Christmas Eve.
- Christmas Eve: Stores open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; check with your local store for specific hours
- Christmas Day: Stores closed
Apple Hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
Apple Stores will be close by 6 p.m. on New Years Eve but remain their normal business hour on New Years Day.
- New Year’s Eve: Stores open from 9 am. to 6 p.m.; check with your local store for specific hours
- New Year’s Day: Open regular store hours
Please note that hours might vary by location, so always confirm hours of operation with your local warehouse for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Holiday Return Policy at Apple
Any items bought from the Apple online store that are received between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25, 2021, can be returned until Jan. 8, 2022. For items bought outside of this time period, the standard return policy applies. Note: terms and conditions may apply. All purchases bought after Dec. 25, 2021 are subject to Apples standard return policy.
Apple’s Standard Return Policy
Apple’s standard return policy states that you have 14 days to return an Apple product from the day you bought it. But that only applies to purchases made from the Apple online store or at an Apple store. If you purchased an Apple product through another retailer, returns must be done according to that retailer’s policy.
A few exceptions apply, however; you can’t return:
- Opened software
- Electronic software downloads
- Software upgrades
- Apple Store gift cards
- Apple developer products
- Apple print products
For gift returns, you must provide a product serial number or order number.
Other Stores Open For The Holidays
Curious about whether other major retailers are open for Christmas and New Year’s holidays? Look no further. Here’s the information you seek.
Walmart
- Christmas Eve: Hours may vary; please call your local store to confirm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: Hours may vary; please call your local store to confirm
- New Year’s Day: Hours may vary; please call your local store to confirm
Target
- Christmas Eve: Open 7 a.m to 8 p.m.; please call your local store to confirm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: Stores close at 9 p.m.; please call your local store to confirm
- New Year’s Day: Normal hours resume
Best Buy
- Christmas Eve: Holiday hours may vary; please call your local store to confirm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: Holiday hours may vary; please call your local store to confirm
- New Year’s Day: Holiday hours may vary; please call your local store to confirm
CVS
- Christmas Eve: CVS stores will be open on Christmas Eve. Extended hours might apply. Call your local store for information.
- Christmas Day: All CVS stores, except those located in Target, will be open on Christmas Day. Please call your local store for specific hours.
- New Year’s Eve: All CVS stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and might have extended hours. Please call your local store for specific hours.
- New Year’s Day: CVS stores will be open on New Year’s Day. Extended hours might apply. Call your local store for information.
Macy’s
- Christmas Eve: Call your local store for hours
- Christmas Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: Call your local store for hours
- New Year’s Day: Call your local store for hours
Costco
- Christmas Eve: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; please call your local store to confirm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; please call your local store to confirm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
All holiday hours were confirmed as of Nov, 15th, 2021. Check with your local retailer to confirm specific hours. Hours and policies are subject to change.