How To Make the Perfect Valentine’s Day Present With Gifts From the Drug Store

We made it through the holidays and managed our gift lists by shopping to the hilt online. Now it’s February with Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, which brings the new question of how we handle love in the time of COVID-19.

Related: Most Popular Gifts for Valentine’s Day at Home

While vaccines are slowly being administered, new, more infectious variants of the virus are making many feel no less apprehensive about going out to shop in stores. Running out to your local neighborhood boutiques or mall shops to pick up a quick last-minute gift just isn’t what it used to be.

The solution here is one you probably drive by every day: Your local drug store. Most offer safe shopping experiences such as curbside pickup or delivery and have product selection far beyond the ultimate last resort of the grocery store.

Did You Know: Unexpected Places To Buy Valentine’s Day Gifts

If you’re cringing at the thought of your sweetheart’s face as you present a $4.99 box of chocolates, think again. Here is your guide to putting together a perfectly romantic, delight-inducing token of your love, safely procured — which is the most caring thing you can do of all.