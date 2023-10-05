Advertiser Disclosure
Uber Now Offers $5 Return Service for Your UPS, FedEx and USPS Packages Just in Time for the Holidays

3 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
Warsaw, Poland - April 30, 2019: View on Uber car (Skoda) with inscription on the street before sunset.
MOZCO Mateusz Szymanski / Getty Images

In the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, gifts and packages are often eagerly anticipated. Yet, the process of sending out parcels through shipping giants like UPS, FedEx or USPS can be a time-consuming and sometimes cumbersome task.

Recognizing this, Uber has unveiled a groundbreaking service just in time for the holidays — a $5 return service for your UPS, FedEx and USPS packages. This innovative offering is poised to simplify the logistics of package returns while providing added convenience for consumers during one of the busiest times of the year, and another way for Uber drivers to earn money.

Uber’s Seamless Package Return Experience

Uber’s foray into package returns is set to transform the way consumers handle their shipping needs. CNBC reported that Uber is now offering return package shipping through UPS, FedEx or USPS on its Uber and Uber Eats apps. Customers can send up to five packages at a time for a $5 flat fee or $3 for Uber One members. The feature is an addition to the existing Uber Connect program, a same-day delivery option for customers to send packages to and from local destinations. Drivers will pick up the packages and drop them off at UPS, FedEx or USPS.

Here’s how it works:

  • Request a Pickup at Your Convenience: Through the Uber app, specify the package’s destination (UPS, FedEx, or USPS), and choose a convenient time slot for collection. Whether you’re at home, work or elsewhere, Uber’s network of drivers will come to your location to retrieve the package.
  • Secure and Reliable Handling: One of the key advantages of Uber’s package return service is the assurance of secure and reliable handling. Customers will also be able to follow their packages with live tracking in the Uber app, which will include a photo of the receipt once the delivery has been completed.

Why Should You Use Uber’s Package Return Service?

  • Transparent Pricing: Uber’s commitment to transparency extends to its pricing structure for the return service. It’s a flat $5 flat fee — or a $3 flat fee for Uber One members — to send up to five packages at a time. Customers can expect a clear and upfront cost, making it easy to budget for package returns. Tipping is also permitted.
  • Holiday Convenience: As the holiday season approaches, this new return service couldn’t come at a better time. With a surge in online shopping and gift exchanges, the need for hassle-free returns is more critical than ever. Whether you’re sending back a gift that didn’t quite hit the mark or returning an online purchase that didn’t meet your expectations, Uber’s service offers a convenient solution.
Uber Is Elevating the Consumer Experience

Uber’s venture into the world of package returns underscores the company’s dedication to enhancing the consumer experience. By simplifying the logistics of returning packages to major carriers, Uber aims to save customers time, reduce stress and offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional shipping return methods.

