Home Energy Savings: How Do I Know If I’m Qualified for Low Income Assistance?

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is available to help low-income Americans pay for their home energy costs, including electric, gas heat or home heating oil.

Families who already qualify for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and some veterans benefit programs may automatically qualify for LIHEAP. You may still need to fill out an application for LIHEAP, however.

Reach out to your local LIHEAP office to find out if you qualify for LIHEAP in your area. According to the LIHEAP FAQ page on the Office of Community Services website, just qualifying doesn’t mean you will definitely receive benefits. Roughly 20% of households who qualify receive funds.

While the federal government sets upper income limits for LIHEAP recipients, local LIHEAP grantees — who distribute the funds — may set their own limits based on the cost of living in the area. The LIHEAP FAQ page also advises reaching out to your local LIHEAP office for specific guidelines. You can find the number for your local office on this map.

You may qualify for LIHEAP even if you rent your home, whether or not your energy costs are included in your rent. However, according to the LIHEAP FAQs, you may not qualify for LIHEAP if you live in subsidized or public housing. It is worth contacting your local LIHEAP office to find out.

