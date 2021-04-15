14 Podcasts That Answer Every Question You’ve Ever Had About Money

When the podcast format first emerged, it offered a badly needed alternative to the stale 20th-century radio formula, where tiny nuggets of mostly generic content were squeezed between giant massive blocks of commercials. With podcasts, hosts and their guests could speak unfiltered, in long-form if they choose, without distracting commercial breaks and without network legal teams censoring their words and ideas.

Podcasts dedicated to money, finance, saving and investing, careers, and real estate began taking off as the world’s top money experts realized the power of the new platform. It was an exciting time that gave info-starved listeners a whole new world of options. Soon, second-, third-, and fourth-tier hosts began launching money podcasts of their own. The pipes got clogged up with mediocre hangers-on looking to cash in on a hot trend, and the diamonds got lost in the ever-growing rough.

Fast-forward to 2021, and the problem now is podcast overload. There are so many choices, it’s impossible to separate the great from the good and the good from the never-should-have-been-on-iTunes-in-the-first-place. With this list, GOBankingRates clears the clutter and introduces you to a dozen podcasts that represent the very best of the best of what’s out there.

‘BiggerPockets Podcast’

The crew at BiggerPockets.com built its brand around the idea of making real estate investing accessible to the masses — and the “BiggerPockets Podcast” is an extension of that philosophy. It’s one of the biggest real estate podcasts in America, and its hosts Brandon Turner and David Greene are down-to-Earth, regular people who don’t speak in industry jargon. They have you covered on the ins and outs of real estate, offering listeners advice on everything from what to do if you get sued to how to build a long-distance real estate empire.

So, what makes this show so enjoyable and informative for listeners?

“Our show grew quickly in popularity because of our commitment to quality,” said Turner, a real estate investor. “From the microphones, we use to the guests we bring on, everything is done with professional standards.”

‘The Clark Howard Podcast’

Clark Howard earned his place in the National Radio Hall of Fame through his relatable, real-world advice that has been helping consumers stretch their dollars since 1993. That year, Howard launched Clark’s Consumer Action Center, a phone line for listeners with money problems. That new kind of approach led to national radio syndication for “The Clark Howard Show.” Today, you can check out the “Clark Howard Podcast” for the same kind of sage advice in a digital age format.

Howard had this to say of his success:

“I’m privileged that in a world where there is so much cynicism, people seem to trust the advice and information they get from me.”

‘The Disciplined Investor’

Investing can be intimidating, which is why “The Disciplined Investor” is such an appealing show for investors at any level. Rather than approaching the market blind, which is never a good idea, listeners and readers of the show’s blog can become educated in making the right investment decisions from the get-go.

“We talk with the audience about the most relevant financial items that they need to know,” said author, CFP and “The Disciplined Investor” host Andrew Horowitz. “Guests discuss topics in a casual manner and we cover all aspects of financial markets from domestic equities to global economics. One of the main reasons why listeners say they enjoy the show is that they feel a part of it, as if they are there talking with us each episode.”

Listeners who want more info can follow The Disciplined Investor blog.

‘Entrepreneurs On Fire’

Anyone with a dream of building their own business should listen when people who are already living that dream start talking — and they do a lot of talking on “Entrepreneurs on Fire.” The podcast features first-hand accounts from successful entrepreneurs that will keep you motivated and help you realize your own ambitions.

Show founder and host John Lee Dumas weighed in on what “Entrepreneur On Fire” uniquely delivers:

“So many podcasts focus on the current successes of the guest and ‘what is working right now,'” Dumas said. “‘Entrepreneurs On Fire’ does that, but first focuses on the journey of the guest.”

‘Epic Real Estate Investing’

Described as an alternative to Dave Ramsey, Suze Orman, Jim Cramer, and Motley Fool, “Epic Real Estate Investing” combines entrepreneurship with a mix of unique and conventional real estate investing approaches. If you’re a fan of Robert Kiyosaki and Gary Keller, this show by real estate investor Matt Theriault can be another resource to broaden your financial horizons.

In regard to the show’s success, Theriault had the following to say:

“No one else is focused on offering an alternative to the antiquated advice that has 95 percent of today’s 65-year-olds unprepared to retire,” Theriault said. “Saving money doesn’t work anymore, and it hasn’t for a very long time. The financial gurus must stop teaching this as a solution to what woes people financially. Further, they must stop placing so much emphasis on saving a nickel and instead advise on how to create a buck.”

‘Freakonomics Radio’

One of the biggest names in financial self-help, Freakonomics is a money-matters empire. Co-created by economist Steven Levitt and journalist Stephen Dubner, it includes best-selling books, lectures, blogs, videos, and, of course, a podcast. The duo built the Freakonomics brand by providing an antidote to the stuffy, academic information that long came out of the financial world before.

When asked about why “Freakonomics” is so successful, Dubner said, “Well, I’m not sure it is — and, frankly, we’re not really a financial show at all,” Dubner said. “When I first started writing about economics, I assumed it was essentially about money. But I discovered that it’s much more valuable than that. It’s a worldview, and a set of tools, that can be applied to just about any riddle you’re trying to solve, any situation you’re trying to measure.”

‘Money Girl’

“Money Girl” rose to fame through the “quick and dirty tips” its host, Laura Adams, offers to her listeners. Also, in a format dominated by long-form talk, “Money Girl” is served up in bite-sized chunks that are easy to digest — a refreshing change with such complex subject matter.

“I think the ‘Money Girl’ podcast has been successful because it packs a lot of information in a short amount of time,” said Adams, a personal finance expert. “Each show covers one important financial topic in less than 15 minutes. My goal is to make each episode a mini-training that gives listeners actionable tips they can use right away.”

‘Motley Fool Money’

With an investment service, a successful blog, books, and one of the biggest websites in the world of money and investing, you can rest assured you’re receiving sound advice from “Motley Fool Money.” when navigating the rough investing landscape. This recognizable and highly regarded brand is popular among listeners looking for sound stock and money tips.

“Investors have so much information available at their fingertips, sometimes it’s hard to cut through all the noise,” said Chris Hill, a Motley Fool analyst and host of “Motley Fool Money.” “Each week on our show we’re aiming to help people make sense of business news so they can make better investing decisions. Our audience includes everyone from high school students to Wall Street professionals, so I think we’re on the right track.”

‘Rich Dad Radio Show’

An entrepreneur who has built a name and brand for himself, Robert Kiyosaki wrote best-seller “Rich Dad Poor Dad” and launched a multimedia empire. From his “Rich Dad Radio Show” to workshops and coaching, Kiyosaki shares his take on money and entrepreneurship to a wide audience. Podcasts release each week and are free to download off iTunes and RichDad.com.

In Kiyosaki’s words, his show is so successful “because my rebellious and contrarian opinions force listeners to look at all sides of the financial issues. [But] to expand on that, I’d say there are three main reasons:

I make the complex simple. Money and finance can be complex and confusing subjects. Many financial experts use jargon, industry terminology, and complex concepts not used in everyday conversation. I educate rather than sell. I do not [push] investments or investment products. Many financial programs sell their product or service. If they do any educating at all it is most often geared to why the listener or reader should trust them and buy from them. I want to disturb the listener or reader because I want to get them out of complacency and into action. In many ways I am a ‘shock jock,’ like Howard Stern.”

‘Smart Passive Income Podcast’

Think you’re not making enough at your day job? Listening to Pat Flynn’s “Smart Passive Income” podcast will inspire you to look at your budget and available income differently. The flagship show in the SPI family of podcasts, each episode reveals how Flynn supports his family strictly on passive income generated on the web.

“I tell real-life success stories, from my own experience and the lives of other entrepreneurs who have all taken control of their own life and finances by building a successful online business,” Flynn said. “It’s not just about learning from the wins though, it’s about the mistakes and failures along the way and the lessons learned during the journey.”

‘So Money with Farnoosh Torabi’

The perfect podcast for your morning commute, journalist and personal finance expert Farnoosh Torabi speaks with guests about their biggest financial tips and sources of inspiration in their own lives. Gathering influencers from different industries, the “So Money with Farnoosh Torabi” podcast helps apply sound financial wisdom to varying careers and financial circumstances.

“Money remains a taboo topic in our culture,” Torabi said. “We’re far from financially fluent and many still resist having conversations about money with friends and family — more than politics, religion or death. Talking about money is too emotional. Too inappropriate. Too difficult. My podcast ‘So Money’ breaks all of those barriers and creates a comfortable environment — on a daily basis — where guests openly and intimately share candid stories about their financial journeys: their successes with money, failures, and habits. ‘So Money’ deals with the ‘personal’ in personal finance more than anything else.”

‘The Truth About Money With Ric Edelman’

Hosted by the chairman and CEO of Edelman Financial Services, Ric Edelman’s radio show provides listeners with hour-long segments that cover every personal finance topic imaginable, from college planning to retirement, mortgages, and IRAs. Those looking for a solid primer on long-term saving and planning can find a home here, too.

Of his show’s success, Edelman shared the following:

“Audience surveys have found that people really enjoy the fact that I make the subject of personal finance fun and entertaining, as well as informative. I explain everything in plain English, using common sense to make everything very practical, with lots of humor and funny audio clips from music and movies. And I treat my audience with respect. Instead of regarding them as unable to grasp complex concepts, or as marks that can be suckered into buying some high-commission investment or insurance product (which is how many other talk-show hosts behave), I talk to people as though they are intelligent, interested, and engaged — because they are.”

Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

Last updated: Apr. 15, 2021