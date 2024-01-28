Advertiser Disclosure
9 Common Financial Tips You Should Ignore

By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
In the world of personal finance, advice is plentiful. But not all of it is good. Some widely accepted financial tips can actually hinder your monetary progress. Here are nine common financial tips you might be better off ignoring:

1. Always Buy, Never Rent

  • Why to Ignore: Buying isn’t always better. Renting offers flexibility, fewer maintenance costs, and no property tax responsibilities. In some markets, renting can be financially smarter than buying, especially if you’re not planning to stay long-term.

2. You Need a Large Emergency Fund Before Investing

  • Why to Ignore: While having an emergency fund is crucial, waiting to invest until it’s sizeable can delay your entry into the market. Starting small with investments, even while building your emergency fund, can take advantage of compound interest over time.

3. Avoid Credit Cards at All Costs

  • Why to Ignore: When used responsibly, credit cards are a tool for building credit and can offer rewards and consumer protections. The key is disciplined spending and paying off balances each month to avoid interest charges.

4. Always Save 10% of Your Income

  • Why to Ignore: This one-size-fits-all advice doesn’t consider individual circumstances. Depending on your income, debt, and expenses, you might need to save more or less.

5. Pay Off All Debt Before Saving or Investing

  • Why to Ignore: Some debts have low interest rates, and you might miss out on potential investment returns by delaying investing. A balanced approach to saving, investing, and debt repayment can be more beneficial.
6. Buy the Cheapest Insurance Policies

  • Why to Ignore: Cheaper policies often mean less coverage. It’s important to balance cost with the level of protection you need. In some cases, paying a bit more for comprehensive coverage can save you financially in the long run.

7. A House Is Always a Good Investment

  • Why to Ignore: Real estate isn’t a guaranteed win. Market fluctuations, maintenance costs, property taxes, and other factors can affect the profitability of owning a home.

8. Leasing a Car is Throwing Money Away

  • Why to Ignore: Leasing can be a smart choice if you enjoy driving new cars every few years, want lower monthly payments, or drive a predictable number of miles. It can also be a way to drive a nicer car for less money upfront.

9. Avoid Using Retirement Savings Until Retirement

  • Why to Ignore: While it’s generally good advice to keep retirement savings intact, there are exceptions. For instance, some retirement accounts allow first-time homebuyers to use funds without penalties. It’s about understanding the rules and making informed decisions.

Conclusion

Financial advice should never be one-size-fits-all. It’s essential to assess your personal financial situation and long-term goals. Sometimes, the conventional wisdom doesn’t align with your unique path. Being informed and adaptable is key to making the best financial decisions for your life.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

