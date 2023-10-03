Advertiser Disclosure
Boomers, Millennials, and Gen Z: How Much Money I Think You Should Have Saved by 30

By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
As the ticking clock ushers in a new generation, it’s a given that financial milestones will not always mirror those of the previous era.

Economic landscapes evolve, cost of living fluctuates, and societal norms shift. Thus, financial planning and savings recommendations should adapt accordingly. Let’s explore what an ideal savings situation might look like for Boomers, Millennials, and Gen Z by the age of 30.

Boomers: Navigating Through Stability and Prosperity

Back in the Day:

For Baby Boomers, entering the 30s often coincided with a stable job, home ownership, and starting a family. Economic stability allowed for structured and predictable financial planning.

Suggested Savings:

  • Emergency Fund: Equivalent to 6 months of living expenses, considering the relatively stable economic and employment conditions of the time.
  • Retirement Savings: Approximately 1x annual salary saved for retirement, as pensions were more common and Social Security was robust.

Millennials: The Digital Age Amidst Economic Crises

The Scenario:

Millennials witnessed the dawn of the digital age and faced significant financial barriers, such as the 2008 economic recession and ballooning student debt, impacting their savings strategies.

Suggested Savings:

  • Emergency Fund: Recommended to secure 8-12 months of living expenses due to a less stable job market and potential for economic downturns.
  • Retirement Savings: Aim for a saved amount equivalent to their annual salary by 30, given the diminishing reliability of pensions and Social Security.

Gen Z: Navigating Through Modern Challenges

Current and Future Anticipation:

Gen Zers step into adulthood amidst a globally connected world, navigating through the gig economy, climate crises, and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suggested Savings:

  • Emergency Fund: A substantial emergency fund, perhaps up to a year’s worth of living expenses, considering potential career volatility and global uncertainties.
  • Retirement Savings: Establishing a retirement account early with a focus on aggressive growth might offset future economic uncertainties. An amount equivalent to or surpassing their annual salary could provide a solid base.
A General Note

It’s crucial to note that “ideal” savings can be largely circumstantial and individualized. Variables such as income, debt, lifestyle, and personal goals greatly impact one’s ability to save. Here are a few universally applicable tips for all generations:

  • Start Early: The sooner you start saving and investing, the more you can benefit from compound interest.
  • Prioritize Debts: Focus on clearing high-interest debts to avoid unnecessary financial drain over time.
  • Automate Savings: Establishing automated transfers to a savings or investment account ensures consistent financial growth.
  • Diversify Investments: A varied investment portfolio helps mitigate risks and explore multiple growth avenues.
  • Financial Literacy: Stay informed about financial planning, investment strategies, and economic trends to make empowered decisions.

A prescriptive savings figure by 30 might not be universally applicable due to vast generational and individual disparities. Instead, employing strategic financial planning, tailored to generational circumstances and personal situations, proves to be a reliable approach to wealth accumulation and financial security.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

