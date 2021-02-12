15 Coronavirus Scams To Avoid at All Costs

1. Economic Stimulus Check Scams

Although most Americans who qualified for stimulus checks already received them, those who haven’t could be desperate to get their hands on their checks and end up falling prey to scammers because of that. Scammers have been promising unwitting stimulus check recipients that they can receive their money faster by clicking a link sent via text message or email, CNBC reported. Clicking the link can allow the scammer to access your phone or computer, and steal sensitive personal information, such as Social Security numbers or bank account numbers.

Scammers might also contact potential victims via telephone, posing as federal employees and asking for sensitive information, saying that they need the info to be able to send over the stimulus check.

Scammers may also send links to claim your “third stimulus check” — even though no economic stimulus package providing a third check has been passed.

