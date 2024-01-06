Advertiser Disclosure
6 Costly Vices To Curb in 2024

By Elizabeth Constantineau, AI Editor
Assessing spending habits and identifying potential cutbacks is crucial for financial health. The new year is a great time to look over your finances and make changes for a better financial future. Read on to discover common and expensive habits that, if reduced or removed, could lead to substantial savings and a stronger financial well-being in 2024.

Gym Memberships

It’s common knowledge that staying fit is essential, but gym memberships can be a hefty expense. With monthly costs ranging between $40 and $70, and even higher for premium gyms, it’s worth considering alternatives. There are a plethora of free online workouts and affordable home equipment, so you can stay fit without breaking the bank.

Luxury Travel

Traveling in luxury can provide an unforgettable experience but often comes with a steep price. Choosing more budget-friendly travel options, like economy flights, affordable accommodations and off-peak travel times, can still offer a fulfilling experience without the luxury price tag.

High-End Fashion Purchases

Fashion is a form of self-expression, but frequently purchasing high-end brands can drain your finances. These items often come with a hefty price tag due to brand value and marketing. Opting for more affordable, quality clothing or embracing thrift shopping can help maintain your style without excessive spending.

Subscriptions

Subscriptions, a modern convenience, can stealthily drain your wallet. Many consumers underestimate their spending on these services, averaging $219 per month, more than 2.5 times what they believe they’re paying. Regularly reviewing and pruning unnecessary subscriptions can free up a significant portion of your monthly budget.

Expensive Hobbies

Engaging in hobbies can be fulfilling but also financially draining. Golf, for example, can cost between $2,000 and $2,500 annually, according to StitchGolf. This includes costs for equipment, green fees and other related expenses. Considering cheaper alternatives or reducing the frequency of expensive hobbies can lead to substantial savings over time.

Eating Out Frequently

While dining out offers convenience and variety, it comes at a significant cost. Top Nutrition Coaching highlights that Americans can save about $12 per meal by choosing to cook and eat at home, with the average cost of a home-cooked meal being only $4.23 compared to over $16 at a restaurant. Annually, this can translate to over $13,000 in savings by eating in rather than dining out. By making a conscious effort to cook more meals at home, individuals can enjoy both health and financial benefits.

Final Take

While these habits and services offer convenience and enjoyment, they come with a cost. By reevaluating these expenses and seeking alternatives, you can make meaningful strides towards financial stability in 2024. Remember, small changes can lead to big savings over time.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Our in-house research team and on-site financial experts work together to create content that’s accurate, impartial, and up to date. We fact-check every single statistic, quote and fact using trusted primary resources to make sure the information we provide is correct. You can learn more about GOBankingRates’ processes and standards in our editorial policy.

