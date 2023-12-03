Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: 5 Realistic Ways To Cut the Cost of Living Alone

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
A woman at work, holding her tablet.
Brooke Cagle / Unsplash

In the current economic climate, where living costs are continually rising, it’s more important than ever to find ways to live more frugally, especially for those living alone. Financial YouTuber Kate Kaden offers five realistic strategies to cut costs without sacrificing your quality of life.

1. Make Your Money Work for You

During an episode of her show, Kaden suggests putting money in high-yield savings or checking accounts, which typically offer better interest rates. This simple action allows your money to earn more over time. Although specific recommendations vary based on location, Kaden partners with Town and Country Federal Credit Union in Southern Maine, which offers a 5.25% annual percentage yield and refunds on ATM fees nationwide. The key takeaway is to not let your money sit idle; even regular savings can accumulate significant earnings over time.

2. Spend Less on Clothing

Kaden emphasizes the benefits of owning less clothing, such as reduced spending and visual clutter. In college, she realized that her fast-fashion purchases, though trendy, were not long-lasting or particularly wise investments. By opting for a more minimalist wardrobe, such as a capsule wardrobe with solid colors and versatile pieces, you can experience less stress, make quicker decisions, and ultimately have more time for meaningful activities. Kaden’s experience underscores the importance of quality over quantity in clothing choices.

3. Book Fewer Hair Appointments

Haircare can be a significant expense. Kaden suggests stretching out the frequency of professional hair appointments or even taking a DIY approach during tight budget periods. By increasing the time between salon visits, you can maintain your style while saving money. However, she also advocates for open communication with your stylist about any necessary changes to your routine due to budget constraints.

Make Your Money Work for You

4. Stay Healthy

Health is wealth, as Kaden learned through her own experience with medical bills. She advises regular checkups and a focus on maintaining physical and mental health. Simple acts like drinking more water, going for walks, and staying active can significantly reduce potential medical expenses. Staying healthy is not just about avoiding illness but also about nurturing a strong and resilient body.

5. Intentionally Own Less

Finally, Kaden recommends owning less to save money and reduce stress. A less cluttered home is easier to clean and maintain, leading to a more peaceful and productive environment. This minimalist approach also means less time spent managing possessions and more time enjoying life.

The Takeaway

Kaden’s tips, derived from personal experiences and lessons learned, offer a realistic and practical approach to frugal living. Whether it’s making smart financial decisions, rethinking consumption habits, prioritizing health, or embracing minimalism, these strategies can help anyone looking to reduce their living expenses while living alone.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

Dave Ramsey Says These Are 10 Everyday Ways You’re Wasting Money

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey Says These Are 10 Everyday Ways You're Wasting Money

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Frugal Definition: What It Really Means and How To Apply It to Your Life

Savings Advice

Frugal Definition: What It Really Means and How To Apply It to Your Life

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Too Much Money On

Savings Advice

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Too Much Money On

November 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Average American Spends $1,342 per Year on Phone Bills — How To Cut This Bill in Half

Savings Advice

The Average American Spends $1,342 per Year on Phone Bills -- How To Cut This Bill in Half

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 10 Genius Things To Do With Your Money

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: 10 Genius Things To Do With Your Money

November 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Wealthy Don’t Waste Money on These 7 Things: Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Either

Savings Advice

The Wealthy Don't Waste Money on These 7 Things: Here's Why You Shouldn't Either

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Frugal Habits That Rarely Pay Off for Millennials

Savings Advice

10 Frugal Habits That Rarely Pay Off for Millennials

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Fastest Ways To Save Up $500K, According to Experts

Savings Advice

6 Fastest Ways To Save Up $500K, According to Experts

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Cheapest Days of the Week To Buy Gas, Groceries and More

Savings Advice

Cheapest Days of the Week To Buy Gas, Groceries and More

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary: Millennials Waste Money on These 3 Items

Savings Advice

Kevin O'Leary: Millennials Waste Money on These 3 Items

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

30 Money Moves That Could Set You Up for Life

Savings Advice

30 Money Moves That Could Set You Up for Life

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These Are the Top 3 Areas Americans Have Had To Curb Spending in the Last Year — How To Make Them More Affordable

Savings Advice

These Are the Top 3 Areas Americans Have Had To Curb Spending in the Last Year -- How To Make Them More Affordable

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Growing up Rich: 8 Ways You’re Taught to Never Waste Money

Savings Advice

Growing up Rich: 8 Ways You're Taught to Never Waste Money

November 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Big-Ticket Purchases You’ll Regret Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

Savings Advice

7 Big-Ticket Purchases You'll Regret Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

November 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The ‘One Hour’ Savings Rule: David Bach Says It’s the Only ‘Proven, Easy Way To Get Rich’

Savings Advice

The 'One Hour' Savings Rule: David Bach Says It's the Only 'Proven, Easy Way To Get Rich'

November 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Things You Must Do When You Are Saving Less Than $100 Each Month

Savings Advice

11 Things You Must Do When You Are Saving Less Than $100 Each Month

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!