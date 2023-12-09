I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are 5 Items I Still Buy at Costco

BING-JHEN HONG / iStock.com

People say that earning the first million is the hardest, and then the money will often compound if you have allocated the funds in the right investments and start early. That’s just one reason why GOBankingRates loves featuring self-made millionaires and learning more about how they live and where they like to save money.

Amy Gorin, MS, RDN, is CEO of Master the Media, a media training and certification program for healthcare professionals. Her net worth is $1 million.

This Millionaire Knows How To Leverage Her Experience, Partnerships and Monetize Media Attention

In Gorin’s first career, she was a magazine editor. Later, she went back to school to become a registered dietitian nutritionist. Now, she owns and runs the Master the Media Coaching Program, a media training program for health professionals.

She teaches students who tend to be in nutrition, wellness and health fields how to get featured in the media and how to monetize that media attention. She instructs them on how to earn six figures or more through brand partnerships, speaking engagements, book deals and more. She also runs a free masterclass, where she walks attendees through how to earn multiple six figures in one year from media and brand partnership work.

In addition to revenue from Master the Media, Gorin has earned $1.7 million in brand and media work since she left publishing in 2015. She’s been quoted in thousands of articles, including those published by U.S. News & World Report, The Doctors, The Washington Post, People, Huff Post, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Today, Parade, Well + Good and more. Gorin reaches an audience of 3 billion through her media work.

5 Items This Self-Made Millionaire Still Buys at Costco

Even though Gorin has the means to shop at high-end food stores as a self-made millionaire, she’s a Costco member and still buys certain products from the membership warehouse club.

Eggs

Whenever she’s at Costco, Gorin always grabs a carton of 24 eggs to keep her kitchen stocked up. “They are an all-around nutrient powerhouse with high-quality protein to help keep you fueled — and provide essential vitamins and minerals for healthy living for only 70 calories,” she said. “Nearly half of an egg’s protein and most of its vitamins and minerals are found in the yolk, so be sure to eat the whole egg to benefit from all the nutrients. Plus, the American Heart Association says that healthy people can include an average of seven eggs per week!”

Fresh Cut Gourmet Fruit Bowl

Eating healthy is so important to Gorin, and this busy millionaire says she loves keeping ready-cut fruit in the fridge. That’s why she loves the Del Monte Fresh Cut Gourmet Fruit Bowl for entertaining. It makes an instant healthy dessert!

Organic Soups

Picking up an eight-pack of these Amy’s Light in Sodium Organic Soups from Costco is a no-brainer for Gorin. “You get four Lentil and four Lentil Vegetable soup — all light in sodium. These make such an easy meal on a cold winter day, and I pair them with bread or crackers for dipping.” They’re a simple lunch that’s ready in minutes so you can squeeze in a healthy, filling meal on a busy workday.

Kale Gourmet Salad

We all know that eating vegetables is good for us, and a salad is an easy way to pack them in. But cleaning, prepping and pulling all of the ingredients together can take time we sometimes don’t have.

Gorin says she loves the Eat Smart Sweet Kale Gourmet Salad. “I always grab a couple of bags when I’m entertaining — since it takes just a minute to toss the salad together. The salad provides a lot of filling fiber, plus it’s so tasty. You get broccoli and Brussels sprouts, along with roasted pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries.” It’s rich in vitamins and nutrients. If you don’t love the dressing provided, swap in your own and let it sit for a bit before enjoying to let the flavors meld.

Gift cards

Yes, self-made millionaires love a good deal, and Gorin isn’t shy about it. “You can get really good deals on gift cards at Costco! You can get $100 worth of gift cards for $80 for anywhere from Fandango to Peet’s .” Costco even sells gift cards for air travel Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines. (You can also book vacations, rental cars, hotels and cruises through their travel department as a Costco member.)

*Gorin is a nutrition partner with the American Egg Board’s Egg Nutrition Center and Amy’s Kitchen.

