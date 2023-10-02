Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

Inside the Wallets of the World: Comparing Spending Habits Across Continents

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Sydney, Australia - July 11, 2010; Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge at dusk.
JonghyunKim / Getty Images

Money makes the world go ’round, and how people spend it can reveal a lot about their priorities, values, and economic conditions. This article delves into the wallets of individuals from different continents to compare and contrast global spending habits.

North America

In North America, particularly in the United States and Canada, consumer spending is a significant part of the economy. People tend to spend more on non-essential items, such as entertainment and dining out. Credit card usage is prevalent, and the culture is generally driven by consumerism, with high expenditures on technology, fashion, and automobiles.

Key Spending Areas:

  • Technology and Electronics
  • Automobiles
  • Dining and Entertainment

Europe

Europe presents a diverse picture of spending habits. Northern and Western European countries often allocate a significant portion of their income to travel and leisure activities, valuing experiences and work-life balance. On the other hand, Southern and Eastern European countries might prioritize spending on family and food.

Key Spending Areas:

  • Travel and Leisure
  • Food and Beverage
  • Healthcare

Asia

In Asia, spending habits can vary vastly from country to country, reflecting the continent’s diverse cultures and economies. Generally, Asians prioritize saving a part of their income. There is a strong focus on education, with families investing significantly in their children’s schooling and extra-curricular activities.

Make Your Money Work for You

Key Spending Areas:

  • Education
  • Savings and Investments
  • Healthcare

Africa

In many African countries, a larger proportion of spending is on basic needs such as food, clothing, and healthcare. There is a growing middle class in some regions leading to increased spending on technology, education, and leisure.

Key Spending Areas:

  • Food and Clothing
  • Healthcare
  • Education

South America

South Americans tend to allocate a considerable amount of their spending towards food and beverage. Families hold social gatherings in high regard, and expenditure on events and celebrations can be significant. There is also a steady investment in education and health.

Key Spending Areas:

  • Food and Beverage
  • Events and Celebrations
  • Education and Health

Australia

Australians often prioritize lifestyle and leisure, with substantial spending on travel, dining, and entertainment. There is also a focus on health and fitness, and Australians invest in quality healthcare and wellness activities.

Key Spending Areas:

  • Travel and Leisure
  • Health and Wellness
  • Dining and Entertainment

The comparison of spending habits across continents highlights diverse priorities and cultural values. From the technology and automobile-focused spending in North America to the education-centric expenditure in Asia, and the basic needs prioritization in many African countries, spending habits offer a window into the global economic and cultural landscape.

Make Your Money Work for You

Understanding these patterns is crucial for global businesses, policymakers, and researchers working towards sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Suze Orman Reveals Her ‘Stupid’ Money Mistake and How You Can Avoid Doing the Same

Savings Advice

Suze Orman Reveals Her 'Stupid' Money Mistake and How You Can Avoid Doing the Same

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

3 Money Saving Hacks That Will Make You Go Even More Broke

Savings Advice

3 Money Saving Hacks That Will Make You Go Even More Broke

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Nuclear Savings Rule: 10 Frugal Living Tips from the 1950s Era

Savings Advice

The Nuclear Savings Rule: 10 Frugal Living Tips from the 1950s Era

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: Set Up Automatic Deposits Into Your Savings Account To Help Set Up Your Emergency Fund

Savings Advice

Suze Orman: Set Up Automatic Deposits Into Your Savings Account To Help Set Up Your Emergency Fund

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Things You Shouldn’t Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Savings Advice

6 Things You Shouldn't Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How To Live Frugally and Not Look Totally Cheap

Savings Advice

Here's How To Live Frugally and Not Look Totally Cheap

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Cutting Out These 7 Expenses Can Save You $5,400 Per Year

Savings Advice

Cutting Out These 7 Expenses Can Save You $5,400 Per Year

September 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Most Americans Have $1,000 or Less in Savings — How To Increase That Amount

Savings Advice

Most Americans Have $1,000 or Less in Savings -- How To Increase That Amount

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Millennials Spending Habits and Tips On How To Budget Better

Savings Advice

7 Millennials Spending Habits and Tips On How To Budget Better

September 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Stop Making Everyone Else Rich — 3 Expenses To Cut

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: Stop Making Everyone Else Rich -- 3 Expenses To Cut

September 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary: Millennials Are Wasting Money on These 3 Items

Savings Advice

Kevin O'Leary: Millennials Are Wasting Money on These 3 Items

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Everyday Ways Dave Ramsey Says You’re Wasting Money

Savings Advice

10 Everyday Ways Dave Ramsey Says You're Wasting Money

September 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

‘Drip Pricing’ Is Costing You More on Everything From Airline Tickets To Takeout — and You Might Not Even Realize It

Savings Advice

'Drip Pricing' Is Costing You More on Everything From Airline Tickets To Takeout -- and You Might Not Even Realize It

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Key Signs You’re Falling Victim to Lifestyle Inflation

Savings Advice

6 Key Signs You're Falling Victim to Lifestyle Inflation

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs Your Savings Is On the Right Track

Savings Advice

8 Key Signs Your Savings Is On the Right Track

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Renting Is Not a Waste of Money — Mortgages, Student Loans and 5 Other Things To Actually Avoid

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: Renting Is Not a Waste of Money -- Mortgages, Student Loans and 5 Other Things To Actually Avoid

September 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!