Live Richer Podcast

Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 4: Why Not Having a High-Yield Savings Account Can Be a Huge Mistake

Amen Oyiboke

Amen Oyiboke

Man behind laptop focused on viewing the screen
©Shutterstock.com

This Episode

In this episode, Live Richer Podcast host Jaime Catmull speaks with Bask Bank’s Morgan Gray about tips on how to save and where to build your savings.

Gray covers two important topics that can help you meet your savings goals:

1. Getting started with saving by using the 50/30/20 budget rule.
2. Learning how to take advantage of high-interest rates in a savings account and lock in rates with a certificate of deposit (CD).

Morgan Gray is a Senior Vice President and Head of Bask Bank, the digital banking division of Texas Capital Bank. Gray has over 15 years of financial industry knowledge and offers some tips to help get your savings goals in order this new year.  

This episode of the Live Richer podcast is sponsored by Bask Bank.

About the Show

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Our Host

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Follow-Jaime-Headshot.png

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Amen Oyiboke

Amen Oyiboke

Amen joined the content team in January 2019 and brings a diverse background of digital, broadcast and print journalism to the team.She currently serves as the Executive Producer for our podcast Live Richer Podcast with Jaime Catmull. Before she joined the GBR family, Amen was a film writer at Bustle.com, where she explored the cinematic portrayals about people of color. She formerly was a host on Dr. J The Counselor Show on LA's 102.3 KJLH. She has also had her work featured on NPR's/KCRW, Fox Entertainment News, Los Angeles Sentinel Newspaper, Blavity and PilatesStyle Magazine.
