9 Perks of Buying Apple Products at Costco

Find discounts on Apple products, and longer warranties when you purchase through Costco.

Shoppers turn to Costco for savings on everything from food to back-to-school clothes. Did you know you can also save money, and get some additional perks, when you buy Apple products at the popular wholesale club?

Lower Prices

Personal finance sites, Redditors, and other shoppers have shared that, in general, Costco has lower prices on Apple products than many competitors, as well as the Apple Store.

For instance, we found the 13″ MacBook Air with M1 chip at the Apple Store for $999. Costco had a similar model for $949, a $50 savings, plus a $200 discount now through August 27, 2023, bringing the price down to $749.

One Redditor, jlcarver1620, even mentioned that when Apple products are on sale at Costco, they are “cheaper than Apple student discount.”

Price Adjustment Policy

Costco and Costco.com both have generous — and easy — price match policies. If you make a purchase at Costco online and see it cheaper within 30 days, you can request a refund of the price difference by filling out the Price Adjustment form online (for Costco.com purchases) or by visiting the Returns counter at Costco. Keep in mind Costco will not price match prices at other stores and will not adjust prices if the price is lower at Costco.com than it was in the warehouse (or vice versa).

One Redditor said they didn’t even have to fill out a price adjustment form when they purchased an Apple product. A year later they received a gift card. Wheresmyflan wrote: “I bought the new AirPod Pros the moment I could last year and they’ve been great. But what was even greater was getting a $30 (~5 rotisserie chickens) gift card from Costco a couple weeks ago because they ‘negotiated a better price’ with Apple.”

Lower AppleCare+ Pricing

AppleCare+, which extends Apple warranty coverage for two years for headphones, Apple Watches, and iPads, and three years for Mac computers, may cost less at Costco, according to multiple sources. AppleCare+ also adds accidental damage protection to your coverage.

Longer Warranty

Costco extends the manufacturer’s warranty on products, giving you two years of warranty protection on your Apple product. However, the warranty does not cover accidental damage, so you might still want to consider purchasing Apple Care+ to protect your investment.

Cheaper Apple Subscriptions

Costco offers lower prices on Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade subscriptions. Sign up for Apple TV+ for just $33.99 and Apple Arcade for $23.99, each for six months. When you purchase through the Apple website, Apple TV+ costs $6.99 per month, which is $41.94 for half a year. Apple Arcade is $4.99 per month, with the first month free, so you’re paying $29.94 for seven months your first year, and $29.94 for six months after that, which puts Costco’s prices at a lower rate, over time, with $6 savings upfront.

Generous Return Policy

Costco offers an easy and generous return policy where you have 90 days to return a product if it doesn’t meet your needs.

Larger Inventory

Shoppers report seeing a larger inventory of computers, AirPods, iPhones, and more at Costco than at many other retailers.

Cash Back

If you have the Costco Executive Membership, you’ll earn an additional 2% back when you buy your Apple products (and nearly everything else) at Costco.

Do All Your Shopping in One Spot

There’s something to be said for convenience. While The Apple Store sells only Apple products, you can get your grocery shopping and more done at Costco at the same time you’re picking up new Airpods for back-to-school or a MacBook Pro to launch your home-based business. You’ll save time and money at Costco!

