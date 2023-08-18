Aldi Has 400 Stores Coming to the US — Here’s Where They Are Growing Their Empire

Alan Morris / Getty Images

German discount grocery giant Aldi is further expanding its footprint in the United States by acquiring 400 stores across several Southern states. The move is part of a broader strategy by the supermarket chain, owned by the reclusive billionaire Albrecht family, to bolster its presence across the nation.

Aldi has entered an agreement to purchase all outstanding shares in Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie and Harveys, thereby securing the acquisition of around 400 stores located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The deal is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2024.

This strategic acquisition reflects Aldi’s ambitious growth plan in the US, with the company aiming to have a total of 2,400 stores operating nationwide by the end of the year. As part of this expansion, Aldi intends to convert some of the newly acquired Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores to the Aldi brand, while others will continue to operate under their existing banners. Additionally, the company has revealed plans to open 120 new Aldi stores across the country before the year-end.

Aldi’s entrance into the American market has been met with enthusiasm by consumers who appreciate the chain’s unique, no-frills approach to grocery shopping. The store’s policy of requiring a 25-cent deposit for shopping carts and encouraging customers to bring their own reusable bags has resonated with many shoppers looking for a simpler, more sustainable shopping experience.

Make Your Money Work for You

Moreover, approximately 90% of the products on Aldi’s shelves come from exclusive Aldi brands, allowing the retailer to provide high-quality goods at a fraction of the cost. Aldi has previously stated that its discounts can result in savings of up to 45% on private-label products when compared to competitors like Walmart.

The Albrecht family, which owns Aldi, has an estimated net worth of $17.9 billion, according to Forbes. The family is notoriously private and is known to avoid public appearances or interactions with the press. While their immense wealth has come under scrutiny in recent years, the Albrechts remain committed to Aldi’s cost-effective business model.

This latest acquisition not only signifies Aldi’s continued growth in the US market but also represents a lifeline for Southeastern Grocers, which filed for bankruptcy protection in 2018 and closed 94 stores nationwide. In a separate deal, Southeastern Grocers is also divesting its 28-store Fresco y Mas chain to an investment group called Fresco Retail Group.

As Aldi continues to make waves in the US grocery industry, consumers across the South can expect to see the brand’s signature blue and orange logo popping up in more locations, offering its unique take on grocery shopping and providing affordable options for all.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.