Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

Aldi Has 400 Stores Coming to the US — Here’s Where They Are Growing Their Empire

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
The frontage and brand logo of a branch of German discount retailer Aldi, taken in a local retail park on Wirral, UK on a sunny afternoon.
Alan Morris / Getty Images

German discount grocery giant Aldi is further expanding its footprint in the United States by acquiring 400 stores across several Southern states. The move is part of a broader strategy by the supermarket chain, owned by the reclusive billionaire Albrecht family, to bolster its presence across the nation.

Aldi has entered an agreement to purchase all outstanding shares in Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie and Harveys, thereby securing the acquisition of around 400 stores located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The deal is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2024.

This strategic acquisition reflects Aldi’s ambitious growth plan in the US, with the company aiming to have a total of 2,400 stores operating nationwide by the end of the year. As part of this expansion, Aldi intends to convert some of the newly acquired Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores to the Aldi brand, while others will continue to operate under their existing banners. Additionally, the company has revealed plans to open 120 new Aldi stores across the country before the year-end.

Aldi’s entrance into the American market has been met with enthusiasm by consumers who appreciate the chain’s unique, no-frills approach to grocery shopping. The store’s policy of requiring a 25-cent deposit for shopping carts and encouraging customers to bring their own reusable bags has resonated with many shoppers looking for a simpler, more sustainable shopping experience.

Make Your Money Work for You

Moreover, approximately 90% of the products on Aldi’s shelves come from exclusive Aldi brands, allowing the retailer to provide high-quality goods at a fraction of the cost. Aldi has previously stated that its discounts can result in savings of up to 45% on private-label products when compared to competitors like Walmart.

The Albrecht family, which owns Aldi, has an estimated net worth of $17.9 billion, according to Forbes. The family is notoriously private and is known to avoid public appearances or interactions with the press. While their immense wealth has come under scrutiny in recent years, the Albrechts remain committed to Aldi’s cost-effective business model.

This latest acquisition not only signifies Aldi’s continued growth in the US market but also represents a lifeline for Southeastern Grocers, which filed for bankruptcy protection in 2018 and closed 94 stores nationwide. In a separate deal, Southeastern Grocers is also divesting its 28-store Fresco y Mas chain to an investment group called Fresco Retail Group.

As Aldi continues to make waves in the US grocery industry, consumers across the South can expect to see the brand’s signature blue and orange logo popping up in more locations, offering its unique take on grocery shopping and providing affordable options for all.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

Related Content

10 Chic Clothing Items From Costco Under $100

Shopping

10 Chic Clothing Items From Costco Under $100

August 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Ways the Dollar Store Actually Could Be Costing You More

Shopping

10 Ways the Dollar Store Actually Could Be Costing You More

August 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things You Should Always Buy at Thrift Stores

Shopping

7 Things You Should Always Buy at Thrift Stores

August 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Brand-New Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Target

Shopping

5 Brand-New Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Target

August 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dos and Don’ts of Shopping at Walmart: 14 Money-Saving Tips

Shopping

Dos and Don'ts of Shopping at Walmart: 14 Money-Saving Tips

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Things To Buy at Aldi for Less Than $5

Shopping

10 Best Things To Buy at Aldi for Less Than $5

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Personal Shopper at Costco: Here Are the Top 5 Ways Customers Overspend

Shopping

I'm a Personal Shopper at Costco: Here Are the Top 5 Ways Customers Overspend

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

Shopping

Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree: Here’s Why

Shopping

I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree: Here's Why

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Best Costco Items To Buy That Aren’t Food, According to These Fans

Shopping

8 Best Costco Items To Buy That Aren't Food, According to These Fans

August 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

Shopping

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These Changes Are Coming to Your Costco Membership This Summer

Shopping

These Changes Are Coming to Your Costco Membership This Summer

August 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Cheapest Costco Deals on Electronics for Back to School 2023

Shopping

6 Cheapest Costco Deals on Electronics for Back to School 2023

August 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Free Perks of a Costco Membership in 2023 — Are You Taking Advantage?

Shopping

9 Free Perks of a Costco Membership in 2023 -- Are You Taking Advantage?

August 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Costco’s Trade-Up Program Will Give You Free Groceries in Exchange for Your Old Electronics

Shopping

Costco's Trade-Up Program Will Give You Free Groceries in Exchange for Your Old Electronics

August 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Bacon Prices Poised to Spike — How Much More Will Meat Cost You Because of Inflation?

Shopping

Bacon Prices Poised to Spike -- How Much More Will Meat Cost You Because of Inflation?

August 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!