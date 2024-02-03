4 of the Best Budget-Friendly Products for a Good Night’s Sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep is key to a better performance during the day. Besides giving you more energy and mental clarity, high-quality sleep can also help increase your ability to learn and memorize information, support healthy weight management, and boost your mood.

But getting a good night’s sleep may not be as simple as lying down and closing your eyes. That’s why we found four of the best budget-friendly products to help you get the rest and relaxation you need to take on the day ready and recharged.

1. Dimmer Smart Plug

Price: $20-$35

A dimmer smart plug works with Alexa or Google Home to dim the lights with the touch of a button or the sound of your voice. You can also set routines that automatically dim the lights at a certain time to create the ambiance you need to drift off to dreamland.

2. Silk Sleep Mask

Price: $10-$50

Sleep masks block out as much light as possible to give you a soothing sleep. Silk sleep masks are ideal to protect your skin and hair from damage. Sleep mask styles vary, with some fully surrounding your head and others using a strap. Some may even be able to cover your ears to block out any noises. They also come in various different colors.

3. Sound Machine

Price: $15-$130

If you constantly find your sleep disturbed by distracting noises or find a silent room difficult to sleep in, a sound machine just might solve your sleep woes. Sound machines offer various sounds ranging from white noise to ocean, thunderstorms, and even campfires. They can even come equipped with different lighting or nightlight settings. The price of sound machines varies widely, so if you’re looking for a budget-friendly model, you can stick to the lower end of the range. However, if you have some room to splurge, there are options for that as well.

4. Pillow Spray

Price: $15-$30

After you’ve addressed the light and sounds in the room, it’s time to think about scent. Using a scented pillow spray on your pillow before bed can help set the mood for deep sleep. Pillow sprays typically use a blend of essential oils, including lavender, chamomile, and vetiver, to calm the mind and body.

Including some or all of these budget-friendly products into your sleep routine can help you sleep faster, sleep deeper, and wake up more refreshed.

